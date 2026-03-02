SXSW Preparations Rattled After Austin Tragedy

On Sunday, Austin sadly played witness to a mass shooting that killed two and injured over a dozen more. According to reports, the gunman opened fire right outside Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden around 2:00 am. With police rushing to the scene, the gunman was ultimately killed by law enforcement. As the investigation surrounding the shooting continues, the famed South by Southwest Festival (SXSW) reassured fans that organizers were working closely with police to keep the event safe and secure.

Started during the late 1980s, SXSW has become a massive event celebrating the advancements in technology, film, music, and games. Having something for every fan, the festival welcomes 500,000 people throughout the weekend. With SXSW expected to run from March 12-18 in Austin, a spokesperson addressed some concerns from fans.

“SXSW works closely with local, state, and federal law enforcement and public safety agencies to plan for a safe SXSW. We will continue to stay in close coordination with our public safety and city partners and will provide additional updates as they become available.”

SXSW Festival Featuring More Than 4,400 Musicians

With the city mourning the tragedy, SXSW also showed its support to the victims and law enforcement. “We are devastated by the tragedy that occurred in Austin last night. This is our home and we care about it deeply. Our thoughts are with everyone affected, and we’re grateful to first responders for their swift response.”

Promoting this year’s festival, fans rushed to get tickets as organizers revealed a massive lineup and slate of events. “SXSW is set to feature more than 850 conference sessions, 600+ mentor and networking events, 4,400 musicians performing across 300 live showcases, 375+ film and TV screenings, four nights of comedy, and over 450 brand activations.” Performances from Lola King, BigXthaPlug, Bill Burr, and more are expected to draw huge crowds despite the somber start to the week.

While the tragedy has cast a shadow throughout Austin, SXSW officials say the priority moving forward is supporting those affected while ensuring the event proceeds as safely as possible.

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)