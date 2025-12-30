3 Famous Pop Songs Where the Last Line Changes Everything

When it comes to the last line of a song, writers of pop songs have an opportunity to do something significant, beautiful, devastating, or downright crazy. When it comes to the following tunes, the last lines really change the meaning of the songs as a whole. Let’s look at some excellent examples of pop songwriting, shall we?

“The End” by The Beatles (1969)

“And in the end, the love you take / Is equal to the love you make.”

Though Abbey Road wasn’t The Beatles’ final album ever released, it was the last record they recorded together. And the aptly-titled “The End” closes out that album beautifully. Most of the song is simply the lyric “love you” repeated over and over again, with some sick drum and guitar solos in the mix. However, the final line of the song, offered by Paul McCartney, is particularly astounding in the advice it gives, followed by a stunning instrumental outro.

Fun fact: This song also features the only drum solo that Ringo Starr ever recorded with The Beatles.

“The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel (1965)

“And the sign said, ‘The words of the prophets are written on the subway walls / And tenement halls / And whispered in the sound of silence.’”

The beloved folk-rock tune “The Sound Of Silence” by Simon & Garfunkel was quite the crossover pop hit for the pair. It peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100 chart after it was released. And this song might be one of the finest examples of Paul Simon’s songwriting prowess.

The whole of the song is about communication without understanding, but its final line is particularly poignant. It bridges the gap between biblical prophesies of doom and the overcrowded slums occupied by those in poverty. This final line is so loaded with potential interpretations that we can’t even begin to get into them in a short list. So, I recommend reading the Songfacts page dedicated to it. You won’t be disappointed. You might even have your mind blown.

“Won’t Get Fooled Again” by The Who (1971)

“Meet the new boss / Same as the old boss.”

Few would consider this prog-rock classic to be a pop song. But, considering it was a crossover pop hit that made it to No. 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, I’ll include it here. The last line of this entry on our list of pop songs has always stuck with me. The entirety of “Won’t Get Fooled Again” is about how revolution and social change rarely lead to lasting change, but rather, repeat a cycle of the pursuit of power. And that last line sums the whole of the song up perfectly.

