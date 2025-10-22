3 Female-Fronted 70s Classic Rock Bands That Could Really Party

Rock music is about many things. But sometimes rock music is all about partying. Yes, you need songs about love and cars and your past and your family and all that. Sure. But when you get right down to it, if classic rock bands don’t know how to have a good time, then they’ll likely not rise to the top of the charts. Why? Because rock music fans always love to have a good time!

Videos by American Songwriter

That’s just what we wanted to explore here. We wanted to examine three classic rock bands that knew how to get down. More specifically, we wanted to highlight three female-fronted classic rock groups that had a real sense of joy. Indeed, these are three female-fronted classic rock bands from the 1970s that knew how to party.

Heart

In the 1970s, Heart was as Earth-shattering as any group on the musical landscape. With songs like “Magic Man”, “Barracuda”, and “Crazy On You”, the group knew how to reach large audiences and to do so with a buzzy style. They’re the kind of group you put on when you want to raise your energy level and remember you still have strength in your bones. That’s why they make for a great party playlist.

Blondie

Blondie was such a badass group. Fronted by the supremely compelling Debbie Harry, the group not only rocked thanks to songs like “Call Me” and “Heart Of Glass”, but they actually helped usher in rap music into the popular culture with tunes like “Rapture”. The group knew how to lay down a beat and supply melodies and lyrics that would get an audience going. Incredible stuff.

The Runaways

When your debut song is “Cherry Bomb”, you know you have something special. And that was the case with the sharp-tongued all-female rock group The Runaways. Indeed, their first single remains a timeless song. An explosive one, at that. But that’s what happens when you combine indelible artists like Joan Jett, Cherie Currie, Lita Ford, Sandy West, and Jackie Fox. Of course, Jett would go on to future rock fame, releasing hits like “Bad Reputation” and “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll”.

Photo by Mediapunch/Shutterstock