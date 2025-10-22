3 Non-Country Artists Who’ve Unexpectedly Expressed Their Love for the Genre

Country music may be pigeon-holed as a Southern favorite, but people far and wide are fans of the genre, even non-country artists themselves. Many musicians—whether they be known for pop, indie, rap, or something else—have spoken out about their appreciation for the genre.

Keep reading to see three non-country artists who love country music just the same.

Ed Sheeran

A pop mainstay known for songs like “Perfect” and “Shape of You,” Ed Sheeran is one of many non-country artists who have expressed such an appreciation for country music that they plan to record an album in the genre.

“I’ve made country songs in the past, they’ve just never come out,” Sheeran, who’s previously lived in Nashville, said on the Call Her Daddy podcast. ‘I feel like I have to do it properly. You can’t transition back. Once you’re there, you’re there.”

“Nashville’s my favorite city in the States,” he continued. “My end goal would be, I’m going to move to Nashville and transition to country. I think you just have to do it properly. It’s a genre you have to really respect. It’s not just dip in and out.”

While he hasn’t released a country record just yet, Sheeran has dabbled; he performed alongside Luke Combs at the 58th ACM Awards.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles of One Direction fame is certainly a country music fan. While his own solo work, like “Watermelon Sugar” and “As It Was”, fits firmly into the pop category, Styles makes no secret of his love for country music.

He’s previously covered Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush” and sung Shania Twain’s “Still the One” with Kasey Musgraves. He even performed Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” with the singer herself at Coachella.

He’s also pointed to Twain as an inspiration, telling Entertainment Tonight in 2017, “I think both music and fashion, [my] main influence was probably Shania Twain. I think she’s amazing.”

Snoop Dogg

While Snoop Dogg is best known for his rapping prowess, he’s shown some real interest in country music, too. He has collaborated with Willie Nelson, Zac Brown Band, and ERNEST. Snoop has also noted a fascination with Johnny Cash and opened “Kentucky Jelly” on Brad Paisley’s 2008 album, Play.

Additionally, as a coach on The Voice, Snoop has made his love for country music known, even blocking Reba McEntire from an artist so he could nab a contestant in the genre.

“There’s no such thing as just one genre,” Snoop told Fox News Digital in July. “It’s about crossing hands and bringing everybody together through music.”

Photo by Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images



