Billy Idol, Steve Stevens Added to Lineup of Robby Krieger’s Star-Studded 60th Anniversary Doors Tribute Concert

With Doors guitarist Robby Krieger gearing up to celebrate his legendary band’s 60th anniversary on Thursday, October 30, with a special concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, two more noteworthy artists have joined the already-star-studded lineup. Billy Idol and his longtime lead guitarist and songwriting partner, Steve Stevens, have been added to the list of performers.

Idol considers The Doors and late frontman Jim Morrison major musical influences. He covered the band’s classic 1970 hit “L.A. Woman” on his 1990 album, Charmed Life. Billy’s version peaked at No. 52 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 18 on Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart. Also, Idol appeared in the 1991 biopic The Doors, playing a character named Cat, one of Morrison’s drinking buddies.

The previously announced artists scheduled to take part in the concert include Jane’s Addiction singer Perry Farrell, former Guns N’ Roses drummer Steven Adler, X singer/bassist John Doe, Sum 41 frontman Deryck Whibley, Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo, Vanilla Fudge drummer Carmine Appice, guitar whiz Orianthi, and Candlebox members Kevin Martin and Adam Kury.

The lineup also features Masters of Reality’s Chris Goss, singer/songwriter Fantastic Negrito, and Cigarettes After Sex frontman Greg Gonzalez.

According to a press release, only a few tickets are left for Krieger’s “A 60th Anniversary Doors Celebration” concert.

More About Krieger’s Concert

As previously reported, the show will feature a full performance of The Doors’ 1970 studio album, Morrison Hotel, plus other popular songs by the influential L.A. band.

Krieger’s current group also features keyboardist Ed Roth, former Heart bassist Dan Rothchild, drummer Ty Dennis, and Robby’s son, Waylon Krieger, on lead vocals.

Opening the show will be Tripform, an electronic-music duo that includes Pablo Manzarek, son of late Doors keyboardist Ray Manzarek.

About Krieger’s Other Recent Special Doors Performances

The October 30 concert will be the finale of a series of special shows Krieger has been playing in 2025. From March through July, the 79-year-old guitarist and his solo group played a run of monthly concerts at the famous Sunset Strip club the Whisky a Go Go. Each one featured a full performance of a different Doors album.

On March 29, Kreiger and company played The Doors’ self-titled debut. That was followed by performances of L.A. Woman on April 26, Strange Days on May 29, Waiting for the Sun on June 28, and The Soft Parade on July 26.

Krieger’s Rehearsal Video with Perry Farrell

Krieger recently posted a video on his social media pages shot while Farrell was rehearsing with Robby’s solo band.

“Get him to the Greek,” Robby quips as he points at the Jane’s Addiction frontman.

Farrell then says, “Yeah, man. It’s gonna be an honor and a pleasure to play with an original member of The Doors, and all his friends. They’re sounding great already in rehearsal. I don’t know about the Greek, but they’re sounding good here!”

(Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images; Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)