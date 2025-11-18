3 Female Pop Stars Who Hit No. 1 in 1999 at Pop’s Possible Peak

The year was 1999, and the world was about to find out what the new millennium was all about. But if we were going to go out in a Y2K bang, we were going to do it with perhaps the best pop music ever made. Pop music so good that it seemed crafted in a lab and performed by the most beautiful people on Earth. What a time to be alive (or soon not)!

Thankfully, nothing major went wrong when the clock turned from 1999 into 2000. Other than that, perhaps the greatest year in pop music ever was over. Seriously, go back and look at the Billboard Hot 100 and see how many all-time marquee names are on it. But perhaps no three are bigger or brighter than those here below. Indeed, these are three female pop stars who hit No. 1 in the great year of 1999.

“…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears from ‘…Baby One More Time’ (1998)

Has a romantic partner ever told you that when you’re not with them, they lose their minds? Well, Britney Spears has. That’s right, that’s one of the many devoted lines delivered by the bright young starlet at the time. In her debut single, which hit No. 1 in 1999, Spears announced herself to the world, and she did it in a high school, dancing through the hallways. The 80s had Madonna and Michael Jackson, and the 90s and 2000s had Britney. We were blessed.

“Genie In A Bottle” by Christina Aguilera from ‘Christina Aguilera’ (1999)

But it wasn’t just Britney on the scene. No, in 1999, there were others in her peer group garnering No. 1 songs right along with Spears, including Christina Aguilera. Shortly after Spears hit the scene with “…Baby One More Time”, Aguilera dropped “Genie In A Bottle” and found the top spot on the Hot 100. Both pop stars were the crushes of many a high schooler at the time, but more than that, both had the singing prowess and the magnetism to connect with millions.

“No Scrubs” by TLC from ‘FanMail’ (1999)

TLC remains one of the most interesting groups of the 90s. In 1994, TLC released CrazySexyCool, which included hits like “Creep” and “Waterfalls”. Then they wait five years before releasing a follow-up. And that album was a classic, too. It included songs like “Unpretty” and “No Scrubs.” As the decade progressed, TLC got a bit more pop-leaning, but it suited them. They were talented enough to do whatever they wanted. And “No Scrubs” was everywhere. The lyrics from the song about setting standards for your partner are still in the lexicon today.

Photo by Ken McKay/Shutterstock