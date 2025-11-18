These 3 Songs From the 1990s Make Little to No Sense, but We Couldn’t Care Less

What ultimately carries a song? Is it the melody, the rhythm, or the lyrics? Well, that changes on a case-by-case basis, and when it comes to nonsensical tracks, it’s fair to say that the lyrics certainly are second to the melody, as they are merely verbal filler supplementing the music. Meaning can come from anything, so we aren’t saying these three songs are meaningless. Rather, we are just saying that they make little to no sense, but we couldn’t care less, as these three songs from the 1990s are great.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65

Ever since this song’s release in 1998, people have been debating its meaning. Fans have speculated that it is about depression and isolation. Others have hypothesized that the song’s lyrics refer to a literal color filter, which in turn symbolizes a bleak perspective on the world. Well, what if Eiffel 65‘s track means nothing? Is that so bad?

The narrative of this song is not what makes it incredibly catchy. That would be its intoxicating rhythm, memorable melody, and nonsensical lyrics that are universally singable. To us, this song makes little to no sense, but that is why it is so great—it doesn’t take itself too seriously.

“Tubthumping” by Chumbawamba

Alright, this might be a hot take, given that the chorus of Chumbawamba‘s song has a very clear message that articulates human resilience and grit. However, when you take the chorus out of isolation and put it in the context of the rest of the lyrics, there is little to no thread of thematic connection.

You might disagree with our perspective, but are the lyrics the reason this song continues to be played 28 years after its release? We think not, and whether you’ll admit it or not, you probably believe so too. In essence, this song is playful, fun, and mindlessly upbeat.

“Pepper” by Butthole Surfers

The Butthole Surfers are notorious for leaning into the weird, and their most popular song, “Pepper”, is arguably one of their weirdest. Again, meaning can be extracted from any piece of music, and while there is certainly a narrative thread in this song, we can’t seem to make up our minds on what exactly that is.

In one sense, the song is about Texas; in another sense, it’s about a philosophical perspective on life. Though who cares what this song is about, because it is phenomenal in every sense of the word. It’s experimental yet rooted in rock ‘n’ roll tradition, and not to oversimplify it, but just a pure vibe.

Photo by Anthony Harvey – PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images