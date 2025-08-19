Upcoming Documentary About Famous Hoboken Club Maxwell’s to Feature Members of Yo La Tengo, The Feelies, Hüsker Dü & Many More

A new documentary is in the works about the legendary Hoboken, New Jersey, music club Maxwell’s. The small venue was a hot spot for punk, independent, and alternative rock artists. It hosted thousands of bands from 1978 until it closed in July 2013.

According to a press release, the film, titled, No Backstage at Maxwell’s, “is an electrifying new feature documentary that dives deep into the history of … the unassuming Hoboken bar that became one of the most influential indie rock venues in America.” The documentary is further described as “a gritty, passionate love letter to the DIY ethos and the power of small venues to incubate big movements.”

Among the many famous artists that played at Maxwell’s were R.E.M., Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Soundgarden, The Replacements, Sonic Youth, The White Stripes, Hüsker Dü, and Wilco. In addition, a homegrown music scene there was led by such influential acts as Yo La Tengo and The Feelies.

The movie will feature rare archival footage and photos, and interviews with the club’s owners, musicians, bartenders, and patrons.

The in-the-works production currently is seeking photos and video from Maxwell’s from fans, patrons, and musicians who played the club. The press release notes, “Any and all submissions are welcome – nothing is considered too raw or unprofessional – it’s all part of history.”

Contributions to the film, or questions about the project, can be submitted via email at [email protected].

About the Film’s Director and Producer

The documentary is being directed by Paul Rachman. Rachman’s credits include the acclaimed 2006 punk-music documentary American Hardcore, and music videos for such acts as Alice in Chains, Temple of the Dog, The Replacements, KISS, Joan Jett, and Roger Waters.

“Maxwell’s wasn’t just a club—it was a community,” the director said in a statement. “It was a proving ground. It was where music scenes collided, friendships were forged, and bands found both their audience and their soul.”

No Backstage at Maxwell’s is being produced by Claudia Sullivan, a former music industry executive who frequented Maxwell’s.

Reaching out to potential contributors to the film, Sullivan said, “Your memories could help preserve the legacy of this legendary space for generations to come. We’re asking for help from those who lived it.”

About the Documentary’s Teaser Trailer

A teaser trailer for No Backstage at Maxwell’s has debuted at the film’s official YouTube channel. The promo features interview snippets with former owners Steve Fallon and Todd Abramson, various musicians who performed at the club. Among the latter are Bob Mould of Hüsker Dü, Yo La Tengo’s Ira Kaplan, The Feelies’ Glenn Mercer, The Bongos’ Richard Barone, and Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff.

The teaser also features photos taken of various artists at the club, including The Feelies, Meat Puppets, Soundgarden, Alex Chilton with The Replacements’ Paul Westerberg, Hüsker Dü, and New Order.

Echoing the film’s title, Antonoff comments at the end of the trailer, “There’s no backstage. You can’t enter Maxwell’s like a rock star.” The way the club was set up, bands would have to walk through the crowd to get to the stage.

