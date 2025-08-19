Rising Country Star Escapes Major Charges After Arrest for Reckless Driving in Tennessee

While only spending a few years in country music, Gavin Adcock already made headlines for sharing his scathing opinions on stars like Beyoncé. Although dealing with a great deal of backlash over his comments on Cowboy Carter not being real country, the singer found himself in trouble with the law after he was arrested in May for reckless driving and violating the Tennessee law surrounding open containers. Dealing with the legal system, it appeared that Adcock had all major charges brought against him dropped.

The original incident happened on May 22 shortly after 11:00 p.m. Being pulled over for reckless driving, Gavin Adcock was taken into custody. Spending a few hours in jail, he walked out a free man after posting a $1000 bond.

Wanting to share his side of the story, Adcock posted a picture of himself smiling in his mugshot. The caption read, “I bought my dream car.. a 1973 Dodge Challenger. Over the past few months I’ve been putting money into it, getting it running as good as new, and decided I wanted to take it for a joy ride. The car ran great. I got pulled over and arrested for reckless driving going 103 in Wilson County, TN.”

On Monday, August 18th, Adcock posted another picture of himself. But instead of another mugshot, the picture showed him outside the Wilson County Criminal Justice Center. He wrote, “All I know is it always works out.”

As for the details, court records showed that Adcock’s charges for the open container and the reckless driving were dropped. Even the charge for containing an invalid license disappeared. The only charge that remained was a speeding ticket, which the singer pleaded guilty to.

Gavin Adcock Turned Mugshot Into T-Shirt

Adcock shared the news by posting a video of himself declaring he wasn’t going to jail. Wanting to celebrate his victory, the singer claimed he would stop at a Tennessee Walmart to sign copies of his newest album, Own Worst Enemy.

Embracing the idea that even bad publicity was good publicity, Adcock used his mugshot to promote his song “Morning Bail.” He even started to sell shirts that featured the image.

Although Adcock admitted to writing “Morning Bail” before his arrest, the music video featured the singer partying and asking for a “copy of the mugshot.”

Besides Gavin Adcock escaping the charges, the controversy and close call with the law seem to have only fueled his brand, turning a reckless night into another chapter of his rising country stardom.

(Photo by Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)