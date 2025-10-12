3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1965 I’m Almost Certain You Don’t Remember

A lot transpired in the music industry during the year of 1965. Bob Dylan went electric, The Beatles released Rubber Soul, and The Rolling Stones scored a mega-hit with their single “Satisfaction”. In other words, the action was non-stop, and a ton of memorable music was released in that one year. Consequently, a lot of the other songs of 1965 were lost to time, including these three.

Videos by American Songwriter

“On The Road Again” by Bob Dylan

No, this single has nothing to do with Willie Nelson’s. Rather, it is a 1965 track that Bob Dylan featured on his album, Bringing It All Back Home. This is certainly one of the more obscure tracks on the record, and for good reason, as the acclaimed album is home to famous classics such as “Maggie’s Farm”, “Subterranean Homesick Blues”, “It’s Alright Ma”, “Mr. Tambourine Man”, and several others.

In typical Dylan fashion, the lyrics are saturated with surrealist imagery that makes for an allegorical labyrinth. We don’t blame you for possibly forgetting this song, as it’s certainly not Dylan’s best work. Though, being it is Dylan’s, it is still great.

“For Your Love” by The Yardbirds

The Yardbirds are notable not only for their music but also for the three legendary guitarists who were in the group at different times. Those guitarists were Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page. And actually, there are probably many people who only know the group for this reason.

In accordance with the previous statement, it seems a lot of their singles have fallen into obscurity since the end of the 60s. One of those singles is their 1965 track, “For Your Love”. Featuring Eric Clapton on guitar, “For Your Love” was one of the last singles he played on before he departed from the band in March of that year.

“Days Of Decision” by Phil Ochs

When one starts listing folk songs from the mid-1960s, they probably list songs by Bob Dylan, Joan Baez, Peter, Paul, and Mary, as well as Simon & Garfunkel. Well, as we’ve mentioned plenty of times on our site, there were far more folk musicians than just the titans of industry. One name that has been lost in the woodwork is Phil Ochs.

Phil Ochs‘ most popular track is undeniably “I Ain’t Marching Anymore”. On the same album, resides the underrated folk song from Ochs called “Days Of Decision”. If you aren’t a super fan of the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene, then you likely don’t know this song. But if you want to become one, then listen to this track.

Photo by Alice Ochs/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images