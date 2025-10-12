KISS Frontman Gene Simmons Is “Still Devastated” by Ozzy Osbourne’s Death, Praises Sharon’s “Heart of Gold”

After a lengthy battle with Parkinson’s disease, heavy metal legend Ozzy Osbourne died in July 2025 at the age of 76. The former Black Sabbath frontman’s death came just 17 days after he took one epic final bow during a star-studded farewell concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England. Ozzy’s wife and longtime manager, Sharon Osbourne, is now having to adjust to life without him after 43 years of marriage. But that didn’t stop her from sending well wishes to KISS frontman Gene Simmons, who is currently dealing with a medical setback of his own.

Sharon Osbourne Sent Gene Simmons a Get-Well Gift

Simmons is currently recovering at his Los Angeles home following an Oct. 8 car crash in Malibu. While assuring fans that he is “completely fine,” the KISS bassist welcomes the well wishes. Three days later, he took to social media to publicly thank Sharon Osbourne for her token of affection.

“Thank you Sharon, for sending the lovely fruits and cakes,” the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer wrote in an Oct. 11 post to X. “You have a heart of gold. I’m still devastated by Ozzy’s passing.”

Thank you @MrsSOsbourne Sharon, for sending the lovely fruits and cakes. You have a heart of gold. I’m still devastated by Ozzy’s passing. 😔 — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) October 11, 2025

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, Gene Simmons briefly lost consciousness while driving along California’s Pacific Coast Highway. The 76-year-old bassist’s Lincoln Navigator then veered into oncoming traffic and traveled across several lanes before hitting a parked car, according to TMZ.

Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed, told NBC4 Investigates that dehydration caused the incident, as the two-time Guinness World Record holder reportedly hates to drink water.

Medical personnel rushed Simmons to a nearby hospital, where he was discharged the same day. Characterizing the crash as a “fender bender,” the “Rock and Roll All Nite” singer hopped on social media to assure concerned fans that “all is well.”

“It happens. Especially to those of us were [sic] horrible drivers,” he wrote.

Ozzy Was “An Anomaly”

Gene Simmons first crossed paths with Ozzy Osbourne when their respective bands were just starting out. In 1975, KISS opened for Black Sabbath on their “Sabotage” tour.

“You can say whatever you want about Ozzy. There never was an Ozzy before,” Simmons told NBC News after the “Paranoid” singer’s passing. “Ozzy, you can’t really point to anybody that says, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s where he came from.’ Scientists call that a singularity, an anomaly. He was just kind of born Ozzy. And as

far as I know, his entire life, to thine own self be true.”

