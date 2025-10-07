3 Forgotten and Lost Songs From 1973 I Bet You Don’t Remember

Exploring music from the past can be a daunting challenge. After all, it’s easier to listen to the classic songs, because you know they are good and you know exactly what you are going to get out of them. However, if you’re a more ambitious music fan, then you know that half the satisfaction that comes with listening to music is discovering it.

Every decade has a myriad of music worth discovering, especially the 1970s, as some of the greatest names in music history were walking, talking, and doing their thing during the decade. So, to help out with your search, here are three forgotten lost songs from 1973 I bet you don’t remember.

“She’s Gone” by Hall & Oates

Hall & Oates rose to fame in the mid to late 70s with their staple hits “Rich Girl” and “Sara Smile”. However, prior to their career blast off, the duo had already created some incredibly well-made albums and songs. One of those songs is their 1973 track, “She’s Gone”.

In light of their incredibly successful run in the late 70s and in the 80s, this 1973 single isn’t one of their most notable. Although following its release, it did make an appearance on the Billboard Hot 100. Specifically, the single peaked at No. 60 on the chart. Aside from chart history, this is a hidden gem from Hall & Oates.

“You’re My Home” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel‘s first major hit was the 1973 single, “Piano Man”. Though, as we all well know, that is not a forgotten song in the slightest. Thanks to the success of “Piano Man”, a good deal of the songs on Joel’s 1973 album of the same name have fallen into obscurity, including the song “You’re My Home”.

This is one of the most peculiar Billy Joel songs, but peculiar in a good way. We say that because it doesn’t robustly match his typical soft rock piano style. Rather, it encompasses elements of country and folk-rock, and consequently, it is one of the more unique Billy Joel songs. Unique, yet fairly forgotten.

“The Ocean” by Led Zeppelin

In 1973, Led Zeppelin released their fifth studio album, Houses of the Holy, and their iconic single, “Over The Hills And Far Away”. The majority of people remember that album because of that single, but that is far from the only great song on the 8-track body of work. And you will surely agree with that fact after you listen to “The Ocean”.

Among staunch Led Zeppelin fans, this song has surely not been forgotten. Though to the less loyal fan, it has seemingly been buried by the rest of Zeppelin’s hits. This song is everything you hope for in a Led Zeppelin song, as it is heavy, hard, sonically violent, and just true rock ‘n’ roll.

