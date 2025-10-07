Vince Gill Strikes a Rare Lifetime Record Deal, Will Release New Music Monthly for the Next Year

Responsible for some of the best lyrical work in country music history, it’s not hard to see why Vince Gill is still going strong after nearly four decades. After helming the soft rock band Pure Prairie League, the Oklahoma native embarked on a solo career in 1984. Following four years of minimal success, Gill landed a deal with MCA Nashville in 1989. This would prove to be a match made in heaven. Gill has collected four No. 1 hits, 22 Grammy Awards, and seven albums certified Platinum or higher. And apparently there’s more where that came from. The “One More Last Chance” crooner, 68, just signed a lifetime contact with MCA Nashville.

MCA Nashville Announces Rare Deal with Vince Gill

On Tuesday, Oct. 7, MCA Nashville revealed that Vince Gill will officially make music under their label for as long as he lives.

As part of the ambitious record deal, Gill will release an EP featuring new music every month for the next year. Each release will blend new music and old-time favorites selected to complement that month’s theme.

The first installment, 50 Years From Home: I Gave You Everything I Had, arrives Oct. 17. It includes Vince Gill’s newly double-Platinum-certified classic, “Go Rest High on That Mountain.”

“Vince has been a major part of the MCA family for decades,” said Mike Harris, President & CEO of MCA, in an Oct. 7 press release. “This lifetime agreement reflects our unwavering commitment to supporting his artistic vision and providing him artistic freedom while ensuring his legacy continues to grow.”

No End in Sight

Far from growing stale after four decades, Vince Gill says he has experienced a creative resurgence in the last few years.

“I’ve collected a treasure trove of songs, and with my friends and partners at MCA. And we’ve come up with a way to release all this new music,” he said. “It’s a partnership that’s lasted 36 years and I’m grateful for it.”

Added longtime manager Gary Fitzgerald, “Vince’s fans wanting his music won’t have to look any further than MCA to find it.”

Amassing 1.7 billion streams with MCA, Vince Gill’s legacy includes two Gold albums, five Platinum albums, and six Multi-Platinum albums.

