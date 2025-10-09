3 Forgotten and Obscure Songs From Some of the Most Memorable Artists of All Time

You can love an artist to the end of the Earth, but no matter how much you love them, it is incredibly hard to remember every single song in their catalog. You might think you can, but some songs simply loom in the shadows and resist memorability. Whether they were overshadowed by the success of other singles or released before their fame, here are three forgotten songs from some of the most memorable artists of all time.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Why Don’t We Do It In The Road” by The Beatles

Even if you are a devout Beatles fan, this 1968 track from The White Album is a fairly hard one to remember. Everyone will have their own reasons for not remembering this single, but a seemingly premier one is due to the several other incredibly notable singles on the album. A few of the singles that overshadow this single include “Back In The U.S.S.R.”, “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, “Revolution 1”, and “Blackbird”.

If you are someone who has forgotten this song, then there is one thing that will certainly make it more memorable—The story behind it. As one could surmise, this song is about having sex in the middle of the road, and McCartney discovered the inspiration for the song after watching two monkeys have sex in the middle of the road in India. So, now, you surely won’t forget this Beatles number.

“Tomorrow Is Today” by Billy Joel

Billy Joel‘s music career took off after the 1973 release of “Piano Man”. However, he became a massive success after the 1977 release of his album, The Stranger. Before that, Joel was just as talented, and it shows on his debut solo album, Cold Spring Harbor, particularly the track “Tomorrow Is Today”.

Released in 1971, it is no surprise that “Tomorrow Is Today” is one of Joel’s more obscure tracks. Regardless of its popularity, it is an incredible song, and if you listened to it at the time of its release, it was a foreshadowing of the cultural and musical giant that Billy Joel would go on to become.

“Skyline Pigeon” by Elton John

Elton John released his debut album in 1969 at 22 years old with the help of his longtime songwriting partner Bernie Taupin. That debut album was Empty Sky, and while it didn’t make Elton John a household name, it does host some incredibly well-written songs, including “Skyline Pigeon”.

Following the release of Empty Sky and “Skyline Pigeon”, John and Taupin went on to garner mass notoriety with John’s second self-titled album. That album hosted hits such as “Your Song” and “Border Song”, so it is no surprise that “Skyline Pigeon” faded from the public memory fairly quickly. However, here it’s out there ready to be rediscovered.

Photo by Barry Gomer/Mirrorpix via Getty Images