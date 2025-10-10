“You Tell ‘Em Dolly”: Reba McEntire Responds to Dolly Parton Health Rumors

If one clear sign of success is being known only by your first name, both Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton reached that milestone long ago. The two powerhouse women boast a whopping 49 No. 1 singles between them on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as well as a combined 32 trophies from the Academy of Country Music. And they aren’t done yet, contrary to the online rumor mill. In the past two days, both Reba, 70, and Dolly, 79, have taken to social media to set the record yet. The queens of country would like to make it clear: Dolly ain’t dead, and Reba ain’t expecting.

Reba McEntire and Dolly Parton: “Too Young To Die, Too Old for Babies”

After Dolly Parton hopped on Instagram to update her fans amid recent health struggles, Reba McEntire put out a response of her own.

“You tell ’em, Dolly,” the “Fancy” singer said in a video posted to Instagram Thursday, Oct. 9. “That AI mess has got us doing all kind of crazy things. You’re out here dying; I’m out here having a baby.”

The seven-time CMA Award winner was referencing AI-generated photos of herself and Dolly currently making the rounds online. Some of them show Reba weeping at a clearly ailing Dolly’s bedside. Others depict the “I’m a Survivor” singer—who recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Rex Linn—flaunting ultrasound pictures.

“Well, both of us know you’re too young and I’m too old for any of that kind of nonsense,” Reba said. “But you better know I’m praying for you. I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see you soon.” Love you.”

Dolly herself responded to the message, leaving a red heart emoji in the comments.

Dolly Parton Cancels Appearances Amid Health Issues

While Reba McEntire knows that Dolly Parton is nowhere near her deathbed, recent events have sparked concern among the “Jolene” singer’s admirers. In September, Dolly announced she is postponing her Las Vegas residency until September 2026 as she recovers from unspecified health issues. Then, earlier this week, the singer’s younger sister, Freida Parton, re-ignited concern when she shared a Facebook post asking fans to pray for Dolly.

The latest rumors prompted Dolly to post an Instagram video reassuring fans that “I ain’t dead.”

“I don’t think God is through with me and I ain’t done working,” she said. “So I love you for caring and keep praying for me.”

