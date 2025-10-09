“It’s Not Even Halftime Yet”: Did Liam Gallagher Tease More Oasis Reunion Shows?

In July 2025, brothers (and Oasis bandmates) Noel and Liam Gallagher stood side by side onstage 17 years after their venomous breakup. It was a moment many thought would never come, and even Noel admitted he was grossly underprepared for the emotions the sibling reunion stirred up. Diehard fans have only 13 more opportunities to catch the Oasis Live ’25 tour, with shows scheduled across Asia, Australia, and South America. Or at least, that’s what they thought before Liam seemingly alluded to even more dates.

Liam Gallagher Appears to Hint at Oasis’ Return

Taking to X/Twitter, one Oasis fan complained that the band had not yet performed their 2002 No. 1 hit “The Hindu Times” on their highly-anticipated reunion tour. Much to their surprise, Liam himself responded.

“Chill Winston,” wrote the Oasis frontman, 53 on Thursday, Oct. 9. “it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s.”

Chill Winston it’s not even HALF TIME yet it’s a tour of 2 half’s — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 9, 2025

True to form, the “Champagne Supernova” singer refused to elaborate beyond that. As of now, Oasis is set to wrap up its Live 25 Tour on Nov. 23 at Estádio do Morumbi in Sao Paulo, Brazil. However, this isn’t the first time Liam has hinted at more to come. The two-time Grammy nominee recently shared—and swiftly deleted—a cryptic tweet containing Roman numerals. Many social media users speculated the numbers referred to a date for an upcoming announcement.

“He’s back again deleting tweets and causing chaos, I love this man,” wrote one fan on X/Twitter.

Liam Gallagher perked Oasis fans’ ears up when he teased, “See you next year,” following the band’s Sept. 28 show at London’s Wembley Stadium. In a rare interview with U.K. radio station talkSPORT, Noel Gallagher skirted the question of what happens after the final curtain call.

“Right, let’s talk about football,” responded the lead guitarist, 58.

In a May 2025 interview with Music Week, Oasis co-manager Alec McKinlay decisively shut down rumors of any future projects, calling the reunion tour “very much the last time around.”

“It’s a chance for fans who haven’t seen the band to see them, or at least for some of them to,” McKinlay said. “But no, there’s no plan for any new music.”

