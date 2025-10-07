Elton John Draws His Biggest Crowd Since Retiring From Touring With Singapore Grand Prix Show

While producing one of the most mesmerizing careers in the music industry, Elton John decided to end the demands of touring. Kicking off his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, the icon spent his time on the stage celebrating his legacy, which included selling over 300 million albums, multiple Grammys, and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Although marking the end of his touring career, John recently returned to the stage for a special performance at the Singapore Grand Prix, bringing in a crowd of over 70,000.

When the Formula One race concluded on Sunday night, the real show started as John took the stage to perform a 90-minute show that included some of the biggest songs of his career. And with his stardom not remotely diminishing, over 70,000 fans packed the venue to watch him. Thankful for the special night, John shared a post on Instagram, showcasing some of the highlights of the night. He wrote, “Singapore, you were electric! What a feeling being with over 70,000 of you…”

Witness The Magic Of Elton John’s Special Concert

With tens of thousands in the crowd, some fans took the moment to record a few of his performances, which included “Tiny Dancer.”

Another video showed John performing “Bennie and the Jets.” But even with fans loving the special night, some wondered about his retirement, “Didn’t he retire? I know he played his last ever gig in England a couple of years ago.”

Although the fan was right about John retiring, they missed a couple of key details. For starters, his last concert on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road took place in Stockholm, Sweden, not England, in 2023.

As for the retirement comments, John made it clear he was finished with touring. That comment focused on the idea of booking dozens of shows and traveling the world. Back in 2023, he said, “Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children.”

Wanting to spend more time at home, John wasn’t ready to step out of the spotlight entirely, promising “there may be the odd show” every now and then. And for 70,000 fans in attendance at the Singapore Grand Prix, they got a glimpse of what an occasionally “odd show” looked like.

For fans lucky enough to witness it, John’s Singapore Grand Prix performance was a powerful reminder that even in retirement, the Rocket Man still knows how to light up the stage.

