3 Forgotten Pop Hits From the 60s That Still Sound Radio-Worthy

Today, we’re taking it way back to the 60s. Here are some iconic pop hits from the decade that still sound like they could be popular today.

“You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me” by Dusty Springfield

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This song was released in 1966 and peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. Pino Donaggio composed the song, and Vicki Wickham and Simon Napier-Bell wrote the lyrics.

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He talked about writing the lyrics in 1000 UK #1 Hits:

“Vicki and I used to eat together, and she told me that Dusty wanted a lyric for this song. We went back to her flat and started working on it. We wanted to go to a trendy disco so we had about an hour to write it.”

He continued, “We wrote the chorus and then we wrote the verse in a taxi to wherever we were going. It was the first pop lyric I’d written, although I’ve always been interested in poetry and good literature. We’d no idea what the English lyric said. That seemed to be irrelevant and besides, it is much easier to write a new lyric completely.”

“A Hard Day’s Night” by The Beatles

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I wouldn’t say that this song is necessarily forgotten about, but it certainly isn’t as renowned as “Here Comes The Sun” or “Let It Be”. Released in 1964, this song was accompanied by an album and a film of the same name, the first of several Beatles films.

“We went to do a job, and we’d worked all day and we happened to work all night,” Ringo Starr told Dave Hull of the song’s title, per Beatles: Off The Record. “I came up still thinking it was day I suppose, and I said, ‘It’s been a hard day …’ and I looked around and saw it was dark so I said, ‘… night!’ So we came to ‘A Hard Day’s Night’.”

“Hold On, I’m Comin’” by Sam & Dave

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The title for this iconic 1966 song came about when songwriter David Porter was using the bathroom. Apparently, another songwriter, Isaac Hayes, told him to hurry up, and he responded with “Hold on man, I’m coming.” They wrote this song, which some radio stations actually thought was suggestive, even though the song sounds more like it’s about being ready to comfort a partner in a time of need.

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