Lainey Wilson Jokes About Calling off Her Wedding Over Fiancé’s Prank at Florida Country Music Festival

Lainey Wilson was not pleased by her fiancé’s prank. During an appearance on the This Past Weekend With Theo Vaughn podcast, the country singer recalled fiancé Duck Hodges’ May shenanigans.

At the time, Wilson, Hodges, and their moms were in Panama City, Florida, for her performance at Gulf Coast Jam. When they weren’t watching the singer onstage, Hodges teamed up with his and Wilson’s moms for a hilarious prank.

“We were playing Panama City, and my mama and his mama and him had this bright idea,” Wilson recalled. “… Duck dyed his hair bleach blonde as a joke. Just as a joke.”

The joke didn’t go over well with Wilson, who admitted, “I’m gonna tell you right now, I didn’t think it was funny.”

The trio even filmed Wilson’s reaction to her beau’s new look.

“My mouth was wide open, I was like, ‘Uh-uh. No. The wedding’s off. The wedding’s off, bro,’” Wilson said. “… I said, ‘You better sleep with a bald cap on until that thing grows out.’”

As for how Hodges’ hair is faring now, Wilson revealed, “It’s starting to look like frosted tips.”

Hodges’ hair will be back to normal before he and Wilson tie the knot, as she told Country Living in May that she’s “gonna make him wait” to exchange vows.

“He made me wait for four years. I’m gonna make him wait before we start planning this thing,” she said. “We hadn’t really covered any ground on it just yet, but we’re taking our time and it’s gonna be right and it’s gonna be beautiful and, you know, what it’s supposed to be about.”

Lainey Wilson’s Tour and New Music

Wilson hasn’t had much time to obsess over Hodges’ hair faux pas. She has been on her Whirlwind World Tour since March, bringing the show to cities in Europe, Canada, and the U.S. Wilson’s tour is slated to run through Nov. 8 when she plays the final show in Orlando.

Wilson has also been working on new music.

“Before Whirlwind was even out, I was already working on that next batch,” she told Country Living of her 2024 LP. “… I always got those creative wheels turning, and that’s the way I like it. I like to stay creative because I feel like when I’m not, I’m just not myself.”

