3 Funny Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Make Us Laugh

Sometimes you just need a good laugh. When the day is hard, when your boss won’t get off your back, when the headlines in the newspaper seem plucked from a movie plot, sometimes all you can do is look around and give out a guffaw.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to help aid that endeavor. We wanted to dive in and explore three songs that may just give you a good chuckle when you need it most. Indeed, these are three funny classic rock songs from the 1970s that make us laugh.

“Werewolves Of London” by Warren Zevon from ‘Excitable Boy’ (1978)

Not only does this song have a storybook—or even comic book—plot line, which makes us chuckle. But there is even a howl within the music. There are few things funnier than a grown man howling at the sky earnestly. Indeed, sometimes these songs are funny intentionally and sometimes the humor comes across by accident. But this is the rare track that seems to do both.

“Escape (The Piña Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes from ‘Partners In Crime’ (1979)

To write an entire song devoted to a specific drink seems rather silly. But while some genres of music like to glorify spirits like whiskey, this one devotes an entire composition to the tropical island vacation drink Piña Coladas. Does this seem over-the-top to anyone else? To be so certain and so proud of a frozen rum drink…perhaps Rupert Holmes could tell us about what popsicles he likes next?!

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas from ‘Kung Fu Fighting And Other Great Love Songs’ (1974)

This song could be taught in college. Or more accurately, it could be debated in colleges. What is Carl Douglas getting at here? Why was everyone practicing martial arts? Of course, this song was released in the mid-1970s and social norms and accepted song topics have changed over the years. Some may find offense at Douglas’ at times racially charged storytelling. But given the album title it comes out on, he seems to consider this track something of a love song. Either way, no matter his intention, this song reads as goofy today—just ask mid-90s Wayne Campbell.

Photo by Paul Natkin/Getty Images