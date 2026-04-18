3 Funny Pop Songs From the 1990s That Still Give Us a Good Chuckle

There wasn’t a lot to laugh about in the 1990s when it came to music. From rock to rap, so many of the biggest names were dropping like flies thanks to things like drug overdoses or criminal activity. Grim stuff. But every once in a while, a group would do the seemingly impossible. They’d get us to laugh.

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It’s those songs and bands we wanted to highlight here. We wanted to dive into three tracks that did more than put a smile on our faces in some tough times. Indeed, these are three funny pop songs from the 1990s that get us to guffaw.

“Barbie Girl” by Aqua from ‘Aquarium’ (1997)

When this track dropped in the late 1990s, people were unsure what was happening. In a way, it was so surprising for a pop band to write an excellent song about the Barbie doll. Now, it seems obvious. But back then, there was something cutting-edge about it. The lyrics are so clever, too. It’s not just a celebration of the product. It’s genius and funny. An amazing combo!

“Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65 from ‘Europop’ (1998)

Not only does this song sound funny—a track about a person living in a blue world—but the conversation around the song has become humorous as well. People argue about the lyrics—are they just a form of scatting? Or is the person saying he’s blue, but if he were green, he would die?! The argument may last into the next century. But no matter what side of the fence you fall on, this fun pop track puts a grin on your face.

“Lump” by The Presidents Of The United States Of America from ‘The Presidents Of The United States of America’ (1995)

Chris Ballew has a knack for painting a wild picture. Whether he was singing about peaches or some character named Lump with his 1990s Seattle-born band The Presidents Of The United States Of America or singing kids’ songs about funny bears with his project Caspar Babypants, Ballew has entertained audiences of all ages for decades. What a hero! And on “Lump” he continues his cartoonish songwriting sensibilities—it’s a funny song that gets us to chortle heartily!

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