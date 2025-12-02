3 Gems From the Golden Era of Country Christmas TV Specials (the Stars Who Ruled December)

Christmas specials aren’t a complete lost art. Several artists in recent years have tried to drum up some nostalgia by reviving this fading tradition. Many succeed, giving us their fair share of holiday magic. But no matter how close they get to the source material, it can never have that cheesy, kitschy charm that specials had in the ’70s through the ’90s. Every genre dished out specials back then, but few did it as well as the country crowd. Below, revisit three Christmas specials from top country icons that ruled December once upon a time.

Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember

You can’t make old friends is a sentiment most famously peddled by Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton. It’s a universal truth that was displayed during their ’80s country Christmas special, A Christmas to Remember.

The pair poked fun at one another, performed duets, and dished out a large helping of Christmas magic. This special is now a classic in many households. If you’re a country fan and you aren’t familiar with this special, you’d do well to add it to your holiday movie rotation this year.

Glen Campbell: Christmas with Glen Campbell

The Glen Campbell Goodtime Hour was a staple any time of year in the late ’60s and early ’70s, but it was especially charming during the holidays. Campbell had several Christmas specials throughout the show’s run, boasting many special guests, Santa appearances, and Campbell’s hit songs.

If you were a kid in the ’70s, you likely tuned into this fun-filled program. It was a chance to see all your favorite stars in one place, during the most wonderful time of the year.

Amy Grant: A Christmas to Remember

Few ’90s staples did Christmas as well as Amy Grant. Though she’s technically a Contemporary Christian artist, many have tied her music to the country scene—especially after her marriage to Vince Gill. Given that, her 1999 Christmas special deserves a spot on this list.

Featuring a diverse crop of talent (from 98 Degrees to Tony Bennett), this special was the ’90s incarnate, but with a timeless charm. I mean, Grant singing Christmas songs alone would be enough to make this show a hit for most, but the addition of her supporting cast makes it all the more enticing. Check out the Christmas special below.

(Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)