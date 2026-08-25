3 Glam Rock Songs From the 1970s We Can’t Help but Strut Around To

In the 1970s, rockers wanted to be pretty. They wanted to look pretty. They wanted their music to sound pretty. They wanted the whole setup to be glamorous and, well, fans ate it up every step of the way.

Here below, we wanted to highlight three glam rock songs from back in the day that put some extra pep in our step. Indeed, these are three glam rock songs from the 1970s we can’t help but strut around to.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Rebel Rebel” by David Bowie from ‘Diamond Dogs’ (1974)

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There is certainly a rebellion in looking glamorous. When you put your makeup on, do your hair, and get out in the world to strut around, you are saying to the world, “You can’t get me down, no matter how hard you try!” And no one did that better in the 1970s (or perhaps in the history of humanity) than David Bowie. Indeed, the British-born songwriter and performer had so much talent and confidence that it trickled down to his millions of fans, and still continues to do so. For evidence of this, look no further than the artist’s standout tune, “Rebel Rebel”, from his 1974 LP, Diamond Dogs.

“Get It On” by T. Rex from ‘Electric Warrior’ (1971)

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Whether or not you’re a fan of the 1970s rock group T. Rex, you are a fan of this song. It’s just science—there is no one who doesn’t like this track. Why? Well, it lives in a particular space in mainstream culture. It’s somehow both enlivening and laid-back. It’s rich and familiar and yet some might be hard-pressed to remember who recorded it and when. Well, not us. We know this fabulous T. Rex track, and we adore it if for no other reason than it makes us want to strut, strut, strut.

“The Ballroom Blitz” by The Sweet from ‘Desolation Boulevard’ (1974)

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Glam rock in the 1970s was about looking the part, but it was also about feeling the part. And this song, if nothing else, certainly made you feel something. It’s like a racecar going down the California highways at 100 miles per hour. It’s like a jolt of energy shot into your spine. And in many ways, there is nothing better. Indeed, if you ever need to ramp up your attitude, throw this offering on and watch your demeanor change in a flash.

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