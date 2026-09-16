3 Songs From the 1980s That Feel Like Cooking in the Kitchen With Your Mom as a Kid

These 1980s songs will transport you right back to childhood. If you’re a kid of that era, you’ll likely have memories pop up of time spent in the house you grew up in when these songs come on.

[RELATED: Every Gen X Alive Remembers These 4 Classic Pop Jams From 1981]

Videos by American Songwriter

“You Make My Dreams” — Daryl Hall & John Oates

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This song is made for singing along to; however loudly and/or badly. This is the kind of cheery, upbeat hit that pairs perfectly with childhood. If you’re a kid, this song feels like a glittering testament to the way your life feels. If you’re an adult, it takes you right back to that carefree time. All in all, this is the perfect cross-generational track, and I’d bet plenty of 1980s kids played this song around the house a time or two.

“What I want, you’ve got / And it might be hard to handle / But like the flame that burns the candle,” the iconic opening lyrics read. After the first few instrumental “bops,” the listener is instantly locked in to a karaoke session.

“Girls Just Want To Have Fun” — Cyndi Lauper

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For any generation post-1983, Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Want To Have Fun” has been a must-play on any mother-daughter day. It’s been featured in plenty of movie montages that capture that idea, and it’s also played out in real life. Odds are many 1980s kids played this song with their mother, and it’s not hard to see why.

“I come home, in the mornin’ light / My mother says, ‘When you gonna live your life right?’ / Oh momma dear, we’re not the fortunate ones / And girls, they wanna have fun,” are lyrics that everyone knows and can sing along to. It’s that familiarity that gives this song the sting of nostalgia. Many of us go back to childhood when this song comes on.

“Walking On Sunshine” — Katrina And The Waves

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Katrina And The Waves’ “Walking On Sunshine” has been popular for decades now, thanks to several famous covers of the track. But this 1980s version set the stage for this song’s success and was likely a staple in the household of many 1980s pre-teens.

“I used to think maybe you loved me now baby I’m sure / And I just can’t wait till the day when you knock on my door / Now every time I go for the mailbox, gotta hold myself down / ‘Cause I just can’t wait till you write me you’re coming around,” the lyrics read. Even if you don’t have this specific memory, it’s easy to imagine yourself as a kid with your parents jumping around to this 1980s anthem.

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