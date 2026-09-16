4 Rock Songs From 1969 That Still Make Me Smile Today

The rock music in the late 1960s might be some of the most timeless songs of all time. Among the many great songs that came out in the late 1960s are these four rock songs. All out in 1969, they still make me smile when I hear them today.

“Lay Lady Lay” by Bob Dylan

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On Bob Dylan’s iconic Nashville Skyline record is “Lay Lady Lay”. Dylan wrote this song, and all the other songs on the album, by himself.

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“Lay Lady Lay” shows off Dylan’s romantic side. The song says, “Lay, lady, lay, lay across my big brass bed / Stay, lady, stay, stay while the night is still ahead / I long to see you in the morning light / I long to reach for you in the night / Stay, lady, stay, stay while the night is still ahead.”

Dylan had a Top 10 hit with “Lay Lady Lay”, his final one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. He later revealed that he wrote this song for Barbra Streisand.

“Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” by Paul Revere & The Raiders

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On Paul Revere & The Raiders’ Hard ‘N’ Heavy (With Marshmallow) project is “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon”. The song was written by the group’s lead singer, Mark Lindsay.

The Top 15 single says, “Mr. Sun, make it fine / Shine on down for this baby of mine / Mr. Moon, come on through / When Mr. Sun goes, we’ll be counting on you.

In 2019, “Mr. Sun, Mr. Moon” was part of the soundtrack for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, a film starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie.

“Green River” by Creedence Clearwater Revival

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“Green River” is the title track of Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s third studio album. The song, written by band member John Fogerty, became a platinum-selling Top 5 single.

The nostalgic song begins with, “Well, take me back down where cool water flow, y’all / Let me remember things I love, Lord / Stoppin’ at the log where catfish bite / Walkin’ along the river road at night / Barefoot girls dancin’ in the moonlight.”

The year 1969 is an important one for Creedence Clearwater Revival. That year, they also released “Proud Mary”, “Bad Moon Rising”, and “Down On The Corner”, all big hits for the band.

“In The Ghetto” by Elvis Presley

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“In The Ghetto” is part of Elvis Presley’s From Elvis In Memphis record. The song, written by Mac Davis, became a Top 5 single for Presley.

The inspirational song says, “People, don’t you understand / A child needs a helping hand / Or he’ll grow to be an angry young man someday / Take a look at you and me / Are we too blind to see? / Do we simply turn our heads and look the other way?“

“In The Ghetto” has been covered multiple times, including by Dolly Parton. Parton’s version appears on her My Blue Ridge Mountain Boy album.

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