3 Great Pop Songs With Lyrics That Don’t Really Make Much Sense

Music history is full of songs with lyrics that don’t make any sense. I’m not talking about whether or not something is grammatically correct. I’m talking about songs with either no discernible meaning or a hook written in babble. But many great pop songs with nonsensical lyrics exist, so let’s take a look at a few.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Bad Romance” by Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga’s 2009 hit is best known for its anthemic gibberish. While most of the lyrics in this pop song don’t make sense, taking pleasure in something bad is something most people understand. Perhaps I’m squinting too hard to glean a deeper meaning, but hear me out. What if the illogical lines represent irrational impulses? Without reason, without words, without culpability. Just let go, give in to a bad romance, and you might find yourself also singing: “Ra, ra, ah-ah-ah / Roma, roma-ma / Gaga, ooh, la, la.” Gaga aims for a similar anti-logic vibe in “Abracadabra”. Because sometimes words just get in the way when the body wants to react.

“Storm In A Teacup” by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Anthony Kiedis begins “Storm In A Teacup” with an APB. It’s unclear during the first verse what he’s in distress over. But if you know anything about Kiedis, he’s probably found himself in a primal predicament. Kiedis has made an art of silly words, but the following line remains unbeatable: “You try to be a lady but you’re walking like a sauerkraut.” (Or sour kraut, maybe). It’s also Flea’s favorite lyric on the album, and making your bandmates laugh is reason enough to aim for absurdity. Doesn’t have to mean anything. After all, a storm in a teacup is a controversy over nothing. They used to call him Tony Flow for good reason.

“I Am The Walrus” by The Beatles

The Beatles set the standard for many things in rock history. And John Lennon’s surreal lines in “I Am The Walrus” are a masterclass in such writing. The title happened because Lennon had misremembered the Lewis Carroll poem, “The Walrus and the Carpenter”. He confused two characters and wrote “I am the walrus” instead of “I am the carpenter.” I was about to make an argument that if the melody is good enough, the words don’t matter. But imagine singing “I am the carpenter, goo-goo g’joob.” The song is formed from multiple ideas. Some of it had to do with what Lennon heard around him, like a police siren. While another offered vague cultural critiques, combined with words written after an acid trip.

Photo by John Salangsang/Shutterstock