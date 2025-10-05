3 Underrated Guitar Solos From the 1970s That Don’t Feature the Names Page, Gilmour, or May

The 1970s were the decade of guitar solos. Building on the precedent, the musicians of the decade didn’t just use guitar solos as a colorful fill; they made them into an isolated movement of music that mimics the act transition in a film, and or the turning of a chapter in a novel.

They ascended above aesthetic purpose and served an invaluable functional one, and a few of the 1970s guitarists often attributed to this achievement include Jimmy Page, David Gilmour, Brian May, as well as some incredibly notable figures from the 60s. However, the world of guitar solos does not solely revolve around those figures, and here are three underrated guitar solos from the 1970s that attest to that.

“Blue Sky” by The Allman Brothers Band

Duane Allman is on the same level as Page, Gilmour, May, and many others. You can disagree, but if you’ve attentively listened to the guitar solo on The Allman Brothers Band classic, “Blue Sky”, then you might share our perspective.

Released in 1972, Duane Allman plays the first solo on the song and shows that his talent will not outweigh his taste. In other words, Allman will put aside his pride as a musician to create a solo that seamlessly fits into the fabric of the song. Allman’s solo on the single is niche, out of the ordinary, and incredibly tasteful as well as appropriate.

“Can’t You See” by The Marshall Tucker Band

The Marshall Tucker Band might be one of the most underrated bands of the 1970s. Consequently, Toy Caldwell’s solo on the group’s staple hit, “Can’t You See”, is often overlooked in the greater canon of guitar solos from the decade. But, hopefully, this article entry will change that just a little.

In essence, Caldwell’s solo on the single is not asking the listener to get on their knees and bow down to it. Rather, it’s just there, with a simple yet memorable presence that doesn’t brag, flaunt, or exist in a pompous manner. In short, it takes you on a sidequest and then brings you back for the main journey.

“Reelin’ In The Years” by Steely Dan

Steely Dan‘s “Reelin’ In The Years” is certainly not an underrated song. However, Elliott Randall’s guitar work on it arguably is. The memorable melody on this single is certainly what has made this a decade-defining staple, but one should pay credit where credit is due, and it’s due to Randall’s guitar solo.

A guitarist has a surplus of different responsibilities, and on certain songs, their responsibility is to remain invisible yet noticeable. Paradoxical, yes, but on the single, Randall doesn’t hijack the song. Instead, he provides it with a crackless transition that separates major bodies. On this song, Randall is both the tonal orchestrator and the sonic middleman.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images