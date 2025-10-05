3 Male Classic Rock Singers Who Released No. 1 LPs in the Early 70s

The 1960s offered music fans some of the greatest rock songs of all time. But when the 1970s came along, the decade looked at the one that came before it and said, “Hold my beer.” The time period directly post-1960s took the concept of rock to the next level and up a notch or eleven. That’s just what we wanted to dive into here. We wanted to put a spotlight on three artists from the early 70s who hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200. A trio of classic rock songwriters and performers whose LPs raced up the charts and stuck around there due to their immense popularity and artistry. Indeed, these are three male classic rock singers who released No. 1 albums in the early 70s.

‘Abraxas’ by Santana (1970)

After his immense success at Woodstock in 1969, the Bay Area guitarist Santana released his sophomore LP in 1970. That record, Abraxas, included songs like “Oye Cómo Va” and “Black Magic Woman”. It also cemented Santana’s status as one of the most exciting rockers and electric guitar players on the rock scene at the time. And for all its popularity and impact, the LP hit the top spot on the Top 200. Santana has been wowing audiences ever since.

‘All Things Must Pass’ by George Harrison (1971)

When The Beatles broke up at the end of the 1960s, fans wondered what would happen to the members of the Fab Four. Well, they quickly got their answer as each of the members began releasing solo albums. Seemingly, each of the records hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200, from Paul McCartney to George Harrison. Indeed, Harrison’s triple-album All Things Must Pass, which the guitar player released in 1971, rocketed up to the top spot on the chart thanks, in large part, to Harrison’s thoughtful, spiritual songwriting style.

‘Imagine’ by John Lennon

Did somebody mention The Beatles? Well, just weeks after Harrison’s triple-album topped the charts, former Mop Top John Lennon’s studio LP, Imagine, took the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Top 200. That album included Lennon’s most famous solo tune, the title track, “Imagine”. And in it, Lennon sings about the possibility of a different world. One not rooted in possessions and labels, but in release from those things. It’s that musing that helped take the LP to the No. 1 spot.

Photo by Christian Rose/Roger Viollet via Getty Images