3 Hank Williams Songs That Even People Who Don’t Like Country Will Enjoy

Hank Williams’ legacy as one of the greats of country music will likely never be forgotten. And even if you aren’t the biggest country fan, a few of his hits might just tickle your fancy. That’s just how talented he was. Let’s take a look at a few Hank Williams songs that just might turn you into a country fan!

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“Lovesick Blues” (1949)

This song was Hank Williams’ first crossover hit of his career. “Lovesick Blues” peaked at No. 24 on the US pop charts and topped the country chart at the time. Like many of his songs, this honky-tonk track was technically a cover, one of a Tin Pan Alley song from the 1920s. Considering how much the masses loved it outside of country fans, I think non-fans of country might just get converted after spinning this song just once.

“Move It On Over” (1947)

If you’re more of a blues or rockabilly fan, this early hit from Hank Williams (and His Drifting Cowboys) will definitely be up your alley. Released in 1947, “Move It On Over” is definitely a traditional country song at its core. But those bluesy elements just can’t be overlooked. And, historically, this song is considered one of the first popular examples of rock and roll music in its infancy. The man really could do it all, and this song peaked at No. 4 on Billboard’s Most Played Juke Box Folk Records in the US, which would later come to be rebranded as the Hot Country Songs chart.

“I Saw The Light” (1948)

“I Saw The Light” is one of Hank Williams’ most well-known songs. It’s one that gets spun regularly by classic country music fans to this very day. If you’re a fan of gospel music, you might just feel spiritually enlightened by this tune, even if you don’t like country music.

“I Saw The Light”, interestingly enough, was not a successful song when it was first released. It would go on to be an enduring fan favorite, one that Williams would play to close out most of his live shows. This song is also so significant that it was used as the title of the 2015 biopic about Williams’ life.

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