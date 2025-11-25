3 Hated Guitar Solos From Classic Rock’s Past That Are Actually Great

Guitar solos are an important part of a classic rock song’s appeal, but some listeners have hated more than a few solos on popular rock songs through the years. Often, they’re correct in their critiques. Other times, though, I think guitar solos from classic rock songs are unfairly hated. Let’s look at just a few examples, shall we?

“Love Song” by Alice In Chains

I’ll have to start this entry off by admitting that I’m biased here. I’m a big Alice In Chains fan. I think they were one of the best grunge outfits of their time, and Layne Staley was the best vocalist among them all. However, I’m objective when it comes to music; I know that no band is perfect. When it comes to “Love Song” from the band’s early-years EP Sap from 1992, a lot of people weren’t down with the guitar solo a la Michael Starr.

However, I think the whole of this song is very creative. Each member switched up their role and instrument for this song. Starr, specifically, had always been on bass. The dissonance that results from that creative decision is honestly really cool and very punk rock. At least to me, personally.

“Mother” by The Police

Alright, I love the bizarre little guitar solo in “Mother” by The Police. Some listeners, though, have historically critiqued the solo on this song because it sounds out of tune. I don’t exactly disagree with that, but like the other songs on this list, “Mother” was intended to be creatively weird. The song is somewhat unsettling, so a pristine and normal-sounding guitar solo just wouldn’t do.

“Milk It” by Nirvana

This is one of many amazing songs from Nirvana’s final album, In Utero. Without some context, you might agree that the guitar solo on this song deserves to be hated. However, by the time this album rolled around, Kurt Cobain was sick of pop stardom and had no interest in dishing out hits. In Utero was a creative venture from start to finish, and at times, it seemed like the band intentionally “sabotaged” themselves by dishing out songs that weren’t for the normies. “Milk It” is one of them, and the madness of it all is part of its appeal. Plus, considering that Cobain laughs at one part of the vocal track, I’m going to assume this song was supposed to be somewhat of a joke.

