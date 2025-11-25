Ritchie Blackmore Reveals the Health Issue That Led to His Band Blackmore’s Night Postponing Most of Its Fall Tour

Blackmore’s Night recent postponed the last four shows on its fall 2025 U.S. tour, citing an “illness in the band.” The renaissance folk-rock group is led by founding Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore and his wife, singer Candice Night.

Blackmore has shared a message on the group’s official website and Instagram page revealing that the postponements were due to a health issue he experienced after the band had played the second show of its tour.

The 80-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer began his message by explaining, “Very quick history, for those who have nothing better to do: I have a long history of lumbar and neck herniated discs. Consequently, I would have back injections before a tour to help me over the pain. Recently, I have acquired debilitating migraines. They come and go very quickly. When I see the visual disturbance of these ocular migraines, I know they are coming.”

Blackmore then noted that after a long drive from Pennsylvania to Newton, New Jersey, where Blackmore’s Night was scheduled to play on November 15, the hotel he stayed at “had a wedding party going all night” in the hallway. In addition, Ritchie said that there was no heat in his room and his sheets were damp.

Blackmore maintained, “I assume [this] culminated in me having a severe migraine attack.”

He continued, “I couldn’t stop vomiting. The room wouldn’t stop spinning and I was extremely dizzy to the point of not being able to stand.” Ritchie said an ambulance was then called and he was taken to a local hospital.

About Blackmore’s Diagnosis and the Cancellation of the Tour

Blackmore explained that at the hospital, he was given “CAT scans and other tests,” while noting that the staff was “very gracious.”

He then revealed, “The doctors came to the conclusion that my official diagnosis was severe vertigo.”

Blackmore shared that the effects of his vertigo spell “went on for days on end.”

He added, “I am now following up how serious these migraines are with various doctors.”

The legendary rocker concluded, “When one tours, you have a lot of people who have to be healthy. Unfortunately, I was the one who got hit this time. Hope to see you all one day again when I’m healthy. All the best, Ritchie, a guitarist.”

As previously reported, Blackmore’s Night had played the first two shows of a six-date fall tour when Blackmore experienced his health issue. Those concerts took place on November 9 in Alexandria, Virginia, and November 13 in Lititz, Pennsylvania.

The postponed shows had been scheduled for November 15 in Newton, New Jersey; November 20 in Wilmington, Delaware; November 23 in Cohoes, New York; and November 29 in Tarrytown, New York.

(Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns)