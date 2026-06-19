3 Hidden Yacht Rock Gems From the 1980s To Take Your Summer to the Next Level

You may not have a boat. You may not be by the beach. But you can imagine you are with the three songs below. Yacht rock is one of the most transportive sub-genres ever. Songs in this vein are really only made with one intention: sailing away on a breezy melody, letting your cares melt away with the sunshine. It’s summer incarnate, which makes it perfect for warmer weather.

There are many wildly popular yacht rock songs that pop up every summer, but if you want a few more to add to your playlist, check out these three hidden 1980s gems.

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“Jamaica” — Bobby Caldwell

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“No, I can’t wait to see the city / Have a drink inside my favorite bar / So if you leave me, that’s a pity / Maybe I’m better off by far,” the lyrics to Bobby Caldwell’s “Jamaica” read. This song boils down everything that’s great about yacht rock. Every problem is easily solved with a drink, a tropical atmosphere, and a good melody. It might not always be true to life, but for the three or so minutes you’re listening to this track, you’ll think it could be.

Caldwell borrowed the sights and sounds of this song’s namesake country to make a track this transportive. If you close your eyes, you can almost imagine you’re right there with Caldwell.

“Margarita” — Marc Jordan

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The beginning of this song is atmospheric, only for it to erupt into a buttery guitar riff. It’s the perfect balance for a yacht rock song. It’s an active listen. You won’t be too lulled, as you would with many other songs in this genre. But it’s not abrasive either. No yacht rock songs could be, truly.

Marc Jordan personifies our favorite warm-weather drink in this track, singing, “I step over the borderline / Margarita, will you be mine?” Good luck not getting into the summer spirit when this song comes on.

“If You Should Sail” — Nielsen/Pearson

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We’re finishing our list of 1980s yacht rock gems with this one-hit wonder. Nielsen/Pearson made a name on this one, breezy classic, “If You Should Sail”. Like many others in this genre, they throw their cares overboard, promising to follow romance anywhere it might go.



“If you should sail upon a ship / I’m gonna stow away / And if the ocean’s wide / Maybe it’ll take a long while,” the lyrics read. This song did fairly well on the charts at the time, delivering a relatable message over an insatiably melodic tune, but it could do with some more praise.

(Photo by Andrew Lepley/Redferns/Getty Images)