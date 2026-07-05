3 Hit Songs From 1975 That Vanished From Classic Rock Radio for No Good Reason

The following rock songs from 1975 were once all over the radio but have since more or less vanished from classic rock and oldies stations. I think that’s a shame, because these are some seriously excellent tunes from a great year for rock music.

“Jackie Blue” by Ozark Mountain Daredevils from ‘It’ll Shine When It Shines’

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“Ooh-hoo, Jackie blue / Lives her life from inside of a room / Hides that smile when she’s wearin’ a frown / Ooh Jackie, you’re not so down.”

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This Ozark Mountain Daredevils song was a smash hit among soft rock and country fans. Nowadays, though, it doesn’t really make it to classic rock radio that much, at least in my experience. Back in 1975, this almost bluesy hit peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the Cash Box Top 100. The band’s drummer, Larry Lee, wrote the song and was inspired by a real-life drug dealer and bartender he once knew.

“Only Women Bleed” by Alice Cooper from ‘Welcome To My Nightmare’

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“She cries alone at night too often / He smokes and drinks and don’t come home at all.”

The title of this song alone is a clear indication that Alice Cooper was getting lyrically heavy in this ballad. It was a success when it dropped in 1975. But the subject matter and slowness of the song have led to it falling out of favor on classic rock radio in recent years. The title is definitely bait, but this song isn’t about menstruation. In fact, it’s a poignant and vulnerable song about domestic abuse. “Only Women Bleed” peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 1 in Canada back in 1975.

“I’m On Fire” by Dwight Twilley Band from ‘Sincerely’

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“Got your joker on the table / You’ve been told from time to time / I’ll be willin’, I’ll be able / You could read between the lines.”

This power pop jam makes it to our list of 1975 rock radio songs that vanished, simply because I don’t believe it became as big of a format staple as it should have. But back in the day, it definitely had quite the lifespan on the radio. “I’m On Fire” peaked at No. 16 on the Hot 100 and also did fairly well in Canada. This is a really great track, complete with glam and roots rock elements that make it stand out. Where did it go?!

(Photo by Mark Sullivan/Getty Images)