3 Iconic Classic Rock Tracks That Secretly Feature the Talents of Jimmy Page

Artists as talented as Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page tend to spread their wealth generously. While they keep the majority of their talents for their own work, as they should, they also kindly contribute to the work of their contemporaries. Generational talents who have done this include Eddie Van Halen, Paul McCartney, Elton John, and many, many more. All that being said, here are three iconic classic rock tracks that secretly feature the talents of Jimmy Page.

“With A Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Cocker

If you listen really, really attentively, then it’s fairly obvious that the guitar player on Joe Cocker’s hit single is Jimmy Page. His style is one-of-a-kind; consequently, it is incredibly discernible to those who even vaguely know his style. If you didn’t know Page played on this classic track, then guess what, you know now.

While Joe Cocker’s raspy vocals certainly steal the show on this No. 1 hit single, Page’s performance adds an invisible color that supports the whole song. Again, if you listen closely, then you can realize this is Jimmy Page. However, if you don’t have those kinds of ears, then the only way you would know Page played on this track is if you read the credits list.

“Sunshine Superman” by Donovan

Donovan’s single “Sunshine Superman” was the single that showed the artist’s transition from 1960s folk music to psychedelic folk-rock. If you were Donovan and looking to make a sonic switch, well then, who else better to play guitar on your song than arguably the greatest rock ‘n’ roll guitarist of all time, Jimmy Page?

Released in 1966, Jimmy Page was a session musician at the time and had yet to receive global notoriety as the lead guitarist and creative mastermind of Led Zeppelin. However, on this single, the world got a foreshadowing of what was to come. They just didn’t know it at the time.

“I Can’t Explain” by The Who

To an extent, The Who and Led Zeppelin were rivals in the 1970s. However, before Zeppelin became a heavyweight competitor alongside The Who, Jimmy Page played where he could make a couple of bucks. Hence, when The Who producer, Shel Talmy, wanted a little extra sound on The Who’s 1965 track, he called up the best session musician in the game, Page.

The most dominating sound on this track is Pete Townshend’s 12-string guitar riff. Frankly, it’s fairly difficult to hear the other parts of the song due to it. However, if you can tune out that part and isolate the rhythm guitar line, then you will be listening to a young and hungry Jimmy Page pre-Zeppelin.

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock