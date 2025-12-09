The Radical Meaning Behind “Young Turks” by Rod Stewart

For Rod Stewart’s 1981 hit “Young Turks”, the ex-Faces singer adopts an old name used to describe political radicals in a song about fleeting youth and young love.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stewart was 36 years old when he released “Young Turks”, which celebrates teenage rebellion. He was in the midst of his own rebellion by adapting to the popularity of new wave, synthesizers, and the arrival of MTV—a new chapter in his long career.

“Young Turks” appears on his 11th solo album, Tonight I’m Yours, and is interesting when bookended by another of his signature hits, “Forever Young”.

About “Young Turks” and Revolutionaries

The Young Turks was a 20th-century revolutionary movement aimed at reforming and modernizing the Ottoman Empire. In a broader sense, the phrase is used to describe political radicals.

Stewart’s title doesn’t appear in the lyrics, but the song’s romantic couple—Billy and Patti—rebel against disapproving parents and run away together. They feel stuck in their hometown, and going anywhere but here feels like their only option.

Billy left his home with a dollar in his pocket

And a head full of dreams.

He said, “Somehow, someway

It’s gotta get better than this.”

Patti packed her bags

Left a note for her mama

She was just seventeen.

There were tears in her eyes

When she kissed her little sister goodbye.

After settling down in a two-room apartment, Billy writes to Patti’s parents and apologizes for running away. But he also expresses his and Patti’s frustration with being seen and not heard. Youth is fading quickly. Better not to spend it being ignored.

However, the animosity softens when Billy and Patti reveal the birth of their son.

Billy wrote a letter back home

To Patti’s parents, trying to explain.

He said, “We’re both real sorry

That it had to turn out this way.

But there ain’t no point in talking

When there’s nobody listening,

So we just ran away.”

Patti gave birth to a ten-pound baby boy, yeah.

Running Out of Time

There are many advantages to youth, but pushing fear aside and leaping into the unknown may be one of its greatest rewards. Billy and Patti felt as though time was running out. And if adolescence is going to expire, best to do it on your own terms.

“Young Turks” was a hit, but Stewart’s later song, “Forever Young”, deals with a different sort of lost time. The moment the adult notices how quickly their kids are growing up. You understand why the adults say “wait” while the kids answer, “For what?”

Young hearts be free tonight

Time is on your side.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images