3 Iconic Rock Bands From the 1970s That Experienced Major Setbacks Before Hitting the Big Time

If you play an instrument, you’ve surely dreamed of being a famous musician. It’s also probably fair to say that being a famous musician is one of the most sought-after professions in the world. That being said, it is incredibly competitive, and far more people fail than succeed. Well, once upon a time, some of our favorite rock bands from the 1970s almost fell into the “failure” category, as they experienced major setbacks before hitting the big time.

Queen

Queen is not only one of the most iconic rock bands of the 1970s, but one of the most iconic bands of all time. However, not even Freddie Mercury and company were impervious to self-doubt and hardships. Following their first three albums and hits such as “Seven Seas of Rhye” and “Killer Queen”, Queen was a popular band in the UK, but due to some poor and unfair management, not an incredibly lucrative one.

Specifically, the members of Queen were living in poor conditions and hardly making any money despite their musical success. On the brink of making a career change, John Deacon took over the band’s finances, and they then decided to invest everything into their fourth album, A Night At The Opera. As we all know, that album was their golden ticket into international superstardom.

Kiss

People often say that the third time is the charm, but that was not the case for Kiss, as their first three albums were not commercial successes in the slightest. As a matter of fact, during this time, Kiss’ record label, Casablanca Records, ran the risk of bankruptcy, thus nearly putting an end to the label and Kiss’ career as signed musicians. However, everything started to look up for the band after the release of their live album Alive! in 1975.

Following the release of Alive!, Kiss became a sensation, as the album peaked at No. 9 on the Billboard 200 and remained on the chart for 110 weeks. Kiss not only became one of the most popular bands of the decade, but also helped save Casablanca Records from bankruptcy.

AC/DC

Before rock outfit AC/DC found international success in 1980, they faced two major setbacks in the 1970s regarding their lineup. The band’s first singer was Dave Evans, but by 1974 Young brothers booted Evans out of the band due to financial disagreements, creative contradictions, and an altercation that transpired between Evans and their manager.

Following to removal of Evans, AC/DC procured their new singer, Bon Scott. However, Scott tragically passed away from acute alcohol poisoning before AC/DC became a global sensation. After that, AC/DC hired Brian Johnson and finally found their footing as a major commercial force with their album Back In Black, which peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, and was a tribute to the late Bon Scott.

Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images