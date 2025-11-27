Foreigner Invades the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Atop the Spooktacular ‘Stranger Things’ Float

Stranger Things has been transporting viewers back to the 1980s since it premiered on Netflix in 2016. Yesterday, the fifth and final season premiered on the streaming platform. Today, Foreigner gave the show a worthy sendoff with a performance of their 1977 hit single “Cold As Ice” from atop the Upside Down Invasion: Stranger Things float.

The performance comes as a celebration of three major events. The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is celebrating its 99th year. Also, Stranger Things is coming to an end after nearly a decade of nostalgia-tinged horror and suspense. Finally, Foreigner is preparing to take their show on the road with fellow classic rock giants, Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Foreigner to Reunite with Original Vocalist, Lou Gramm

Earlier this year, vocalist Kelly Hansen retired from Foreigner after two decades behind the microphone. Luis Maldonado, who joined the band in 2021 as a backing vocalist and guitarist, took Kelly’s place ahead of their upcoming tour. Additionally, original vocalist Lou Gramm will join the band for a series of dates next month. Ahead of the highly anticipated concerts, Gramm spoke to American Songwriter about the band’s latest lineup change.

“I mean, it’s just another transition,” the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer said. “I think the first one jolted me a little more than this one. Luis has a really strong and good voice. He’s also a great guitar player,” he added. “I’m not talking rhythm guitar. He plays lead guitar, and he’s a real down-to-earth guy.”

Gramm also said that he has thoroughly enjoyed performing alongside Moldanado recently. “The band is sounding excellent, and Luis sings his tail off,” he said of the current state of Foreigner.

