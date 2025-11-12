KISS and Garth Brooks Plan Tribute to Ace Frehley’s Spirit at Kennedy Center Honors

On December 7th, the Kennedy Center Honors will welcome dozens of celebrities to celebrate those select few who are part of the 2025 class. When it comes to the Kennedy Center Honors, the organization highlights those in the industry who have an impact on society around them through art and expression. And this year, the Kennedy Center Honors will welcome the legendary band KISS. But while excited for the honor, the occasion marked a moment of mourning as Ace Frehley passed away.

Videos by American Songwriter

In October, news broke that the original guitarist for KISS had passed away at 74. As many of his fellow musicians offered heartfelt messages of love, Frehley’s bandmates remembered the good times they shared together. And wanting him to be part of the Kennedy Center Honors, an empty seat will be reserved for the one they called Space Ace.

Speaking about the event, Gene Simmons discussed the pain of not having Frehley at the celebration. “The saddest part of all, besides the pain and suffering to his friends, family, his daughter, his wife, his whole family, is that Ace didn’t live long enough to be with us on December 7 when the president and everybody’s gonna get up there and honour KISS in entering the Kennedy Center Honors.”

[RELATED: A New Generation of KISS: Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley’s Sons Teaming up for New Music]

The Country Star Ready To Celebrate KISS At Kennedy Center Honors

Making sure that Frehley’s memory stays alongside the legacy they all helped build, Simmons promised, “In Ace’s memory, we’re gonna make sure one of the four chairs is empty with Ace’s name, because he deserves to be there in spirit, even if he can’t be there physically.”

Aside from the memorial for Frehley, the night will feature a special guest. Taking the stage to sing the hit song “Shout It Out Loud” will be none other than country singer Garth Brooks. While some might be hesitant about the decision of Brooks covering a KISS song, Simmons said, “The first person who’s gonna walk out there and talk about how KISS changed his life is [country star] Garth Brooks, who’s gonna host a little bit. Then he’s gonna play Shout It Out Loud and knock it out of the park.”

While the Kennedy Center Honors may spotlight KISS’s unmatched influence, but this year’s tribute carries a deeper meaning – a farewell to a friend and a pioneer.

(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)