Mariah Carey Reveals She Almost Sold Her Publishing Rights for $5K

Mariah Carey nearly made a life-changing decision as a teenager. At Billboard‘s Power 100 event, the singer introduced Billboard‘s Executive of the Decade, Jody Gerson. During her speech, she made a shocking reveal.

“I almost sold my publishing when I was 18 years old, for $5,000. We remember some of the songs in the catalog, right?” Carey told the audience. “But I was just thinking: If I had someone like Jody there to protect me, it never would’ve gotten that far.”

Carey held on to her rights, thus setting herself up for success.

She continued her speech by noting that “none of us would be in this room today if it weren’t for the transcendent power of one thing—a song.”

“No one I know is a fiercer protector of or advocate for songs and songwriters than the woman that I’m here to introduce,” Carey said of Gerson. “Since she became chairman/CEO of Universal Music Publishing Group a decade ago, Jody Gerson has reigned not just as the most powerful woman in the music industry, but as one of the most influential executives in entertainment.”

Mariah Carey Praises Judy Gerson

Since Gerson stepped into her role, she has “approximately tripled her company’s publishing revenue,” Carey said. All the while, she has continued “championing songwriters and fighting for the value of a song at every turn.”

“In the process she’s shown the music industry how to lead a global music giant with grace, integrity, selflessness and the utmost respect for both songwriters and her staff,” Carey continued, “while always speaking her mind and using her role as what she calls ‘a platform to build strategic bridges with influential leaders beyond the music industry.’”

When it came time for Gerson to take the stage, she said she has “the best job in the world.” In that role, she works with and supports “some of the greatest artists and songwriters of all time.”

“In a world so fraught with tension, turmoil and uncertainty,” Gerson added, “I am proud to be in an industry that brings music into the world, and with it hope, unity and healing.”

Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images