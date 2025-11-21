3 Timeless One-Hit Wonders From the 1970s That 70s Kids Can’t Forget

The 1960s often get all the love for the role the decade played in the evolution of rock music. That’s certainly understandable, to a degree. Psychedelic rock and hard rock exploded during that decade, turning rock and roll into something totally new. But the 1970s continued that evolution gloriously, and 70s kids really got to enjoy tons of amazing music, including some one-hit wonders. Let’s look at a few that you definitely remember, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

“Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas (1974)

Is there a one-hit wonder from the 1970s more memorable than the 1974 disco classic, “Kung Fu Fighting” by Carl Douglas? I honestly can’t think of one. This song is a little bit camp, a whole lotta fun, and manages to find the perfect balance between humor and quality disco.

After this song dropped in 1974, it was a No. 1 hit across the board. “Kung Fu Fighting” topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, among mainstream charts in the UK, Australia, much of Europe, and beyond. Sadly, though, Douglas never scored another Top 40 track in the States. He didn’t seem to mind, though. Douglas leaned into the success of the song. A win is a win, as they say.

“Toast And Marmalade For Tea” by Tin Tin

If you enjoyed rock music in the 1970s, you probably remember this jam from Australian rock outfit Tin Tin. Produced by Maurice Gibb of Bee Gees, “Toast And Marmalade For Tea” was a hefty hit for Tin Tin after it dropped in 1970. It peaked at No. 20 on the Hot 100, and did even better in the band’s native Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

It’s a shame this band couldn’t capitalize on the success of this single, because their music was quite good. Ahead of their breakup in 1973, they never scored another Top 40 hit after the success of “Toast And Marmalade For Tea”.

“In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry

This one’s a true pop classic from across the pond. “In The Summertime” by Mungo Jerry is one of the most memorable one-hit wonders that 70s kids will recognize within just a few seconds. It was the band’s debut single, too.

“In The Summertime” peaked at No. 1 on a laundry list of charts, from the UK Singles chart to mainstream charts in Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and over a dozen countries in Europe. It hit No. 3 in the US. Sadly, though, Mungo Jerry never appeared on the US charts again.

Photo by Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns