3 Inspiring Country Couples Who Endured Unimaginable Hardships and Emerged Stronger in the End

Some hardships are so painful that it means the end of a relationship. But some country couples have experienced great tragedy, with the pain only making their bond stronger. These three country couples endured unimaginable hardships, but emerged stronger in the end.

Luke Bryan and Caroline Bryan

In 2007, Luke Bryan tragically lost his sister, Kelly Cheshire. The mother of three young children at the time, he had just made his Grand Ole Opry debut, with Kelly in attendance, when she suddenly passed away in her home.

In 2014, Kelly’s husband, Ben Cheshire, also passed away. At the time, Cheshire’s two daughters were in college, but his son, Til, was only 13 years old. Luke Bryan and his wife, Caroline Bryan, immediately took him in, raising him as their own, in addition to raising their own two sons.

“It’s just what you do as family,” Luke Bryan says on All There Is with Anderson Cooper. “I guess you go into like a tribe instinct, and you do what you can to kind of make it … Watching him come into our home, and have to grieve the loss of his dad, was really, really tough. And to watch my wife step up and do the work that she had to do was one of the most impressive things I’ve ever seen.”

The couple recently celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary.

Craig Morgan and Karen Greer

Craig Morgan and his wife, Karen Greer, experienced every parent’s worst nightmare in 2016. Their 19-year-old son, Jerry Greer, drowned while tubing on a lake with some friends. They got through the tragedy together, and Morgan has since written songs about his wife.

In 2020, Morgan released God, Family, Country. The record includes “Goin’ Out Like This”, a song that says, “Tell me I didn’t hear you right / Tell me it’s just another fight / No, we ain’t goin’ out like this / Oh, we ain’t goin’ out like this / Tell me what I’m supposed to do / When I feel like I’m losin’ you / No, we ain’t goin’ out like this / We ain’t goin’ out like this.“

“I just felt like it was a super, super sexy song about a real-life situation,” Morgan tells Taste of Country in 2020. “The reality is I’ve been married to the same woman for 30 years, and we argue, and we have had disagreements, but I love the fact that we’ve managed to get through all of our differences.”

Charles Kelley and Cassie Kelley

Lady A’s Charles Kelley and his wife, Cassie Kelley, at one time thought their relationship might be over. In 2022, the couple was on vacation when Charles Kelley went out drinking, turning his phone off and leaving his loved ones, especially his wife, terrified.

The next morning, Cassie Kelley insisted her husband deal with his alcoholism, and he flew to rehab. She later admits she planned on contacting a divorce attorney when she returned home. But the “As Far As You Could” singer got serious about his addiction while in rehab, and is now sober.

“It just makes me feel so grateful for how close I came to losing it all,” Charles Kelley tells CBS Mornings. “I think the thing that’s hard is to know how much it affected Cassie the most and my band. The people around me, and how much it emotionally kind of wrecked them for a while. That I can’t really say I’m sorry enough.”

Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage