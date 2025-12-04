“We Miss Him. But My Faith in God Will Not Waver”: Craig Morgan Gets Candid About His Faith Following His Son’s Death

Craig Morgan is opening up about a tragic situation. During an interview on Bunnie XO’s Dumb Blonde podcast, the country singer spoke out about his son, Jerry, who died in a 2016 tubing accident. He was 19.

“A lot of people seek out the reason why God let that happen,” Morgan said. “Was it so that all those kids that got baptized after my son died would get baptized? Was it because of this? Was it because of the charity that was established in his name that’s going to help all these kids? Is it going to affect that?”

“I don’t do that. I can’t. ‘Cause you will chase that s**t forever,” he continued. “All you’re doing is looking for justification. And for me, there is no justification. He’s gone, and that’s it.”

Craig Morgan Discusses His Faith After His Son’s Death

Morgan noted that one of his other kids put it best when they said, “We just have to live with the suck for the rest of our lives.”

“We miss him. But my faith in God will not waver,” Morgan said. “But it doesn’t mean that you don’t have bad days. I think there’s moments in your life where you’re supposed to question Him. I think when you question God, your faith grows, because He educates you. Sometimes it just takes really s**tty things.”

As he processed his grief, Morgan said that he came to realize that “God was never punishing me” through his son’s death.

“I don’t believe in one second that God took my son. I believe the devil did it,” he said. “And I do know that God could stop him and he didn’t for some reason. And what I have to accept is that that happened.”

Three months after his son’s death, Morgan released a song about the tragic situation titled “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

“When I wrote that, I never had any intentions of anyone ever hearing that song,” Morgan said. “We released it to the platforms. We didn’t even go to radio with that song… It became the number one most downloaded song in the history of music.”

It’s that fact that led Morgan to believe that “God wanted people to hear” the track.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA