3 Pop Stars Who Didn’t Care What Their Audience Wanted—in the Best Way Possible

The following three pop stars didn’t care much about what their audience thought or wanted. For the creative mind, that’s kind of a good thing. The goal is to make good art, after all, rather than just give in to the demands of the masses. Let’s take a look at a few famous pop stars who didn’t care about what their audience wanted.

Sinéad O’Connor

Sinéad O’Connor is a shoo-in for lists like these. In the end, she never claimed to be a pop star. Her massive and sudden international success with “Nothing Compares 2 U” in 1990 likely surprised her more than anyone else. And yet, she stuck to her guns, never selling out and never straying away from her true passion of activism. She might have let down some fans with her act of protest on SNL in 1992, but she has since earned the acknowledgement and appreciation of the masses in the years since her passing in 2023.

“Everyone wants a pop star, see?” said O’Connor in her 2021 memoir Rememberings. “But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest. I had no desire for fame.”

Kate Bush

Kate Bush didn’t care about what her audience thought or wanted when it came to touring demands. And, honestly, I understand where she was coming from. Back in 1979, a crewman died during her 1978 tour, which likely was traumatizing to a degree for the young musician. Just as well, Bush also has a fear of flying and has described touring as “exhausting.” Likely because of these factors, she never kicked off a proper world tour. And after the release of The Red Shoes in 1993, Bush stepped away from the limelight, rarely did interviews, and didn’t really have much interest in promoting her subsequent albums.

For a lesser artist, this would have been career suicide. For Bush, it didn’t really seem to do much harm. She still has a very dedicated fanbase today, despite not releasing new music since 2011.

David Bowie

David Bowie is probably the poster child of pop stars who didn’t care what their audience wanted. The man’s entire career revolved around creativity and art, and he often caused quite a bit of pearl-clutching among listeners. He would often starkly move from one persona and sound to another quite quickly. There wasn’t a ton of time between Bowie’s red-haired androgynous alien glam rock persona of Ziggy Stardust to the spooky occult besuited vibes of the Thin White Duke. And he remains one of the most legendary pop stars because of it.

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns