3 Key Tracks From ‘Long After Dark’ by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Tom Petty’s daughter Adria has curated a deluxe edition of Long After Dark. The reissue features previously unreleased tracks, giving the listener a chance to hear songs Petty nearly included on his fifth studio album in 1982.

Videos by American Songwriter

Longtime bandmates guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench worked with Adria and vault keeper Ryan Ulyate to highlight an album overshadowed by Petty’s masterpieces. This list spotlights three key tracks from Long After Dark—marking a transitional chapter for Petty and the Heartbreakers.

“Change of Heart”

“Do Ya” by Electric Light Orchestra provided the blueprint for Petty’s cutting guitar riff on “Change of Heart.” He explained his motivation for the big production: “I loved the way Jeff Lynne used chords. That’s how it started, that big crunchy guitar. That’s how it ended too.” However, the arena rock of Long After Dark would soon give way to the pristine heartland rock on Southern Accents.

Well, I fought for you

I fought too hard

To do it all again, babe

It’s gone too far

“Straight Into Darkness”

“Straight Into Darkness” is Long After Dark’s manifesto. A late-night song, built for the long, lonely road trip. Petty said the track “was one of the few things I was excited about” on the album. The jangly guitar chords lift Petty’s chorus like the sparkling lights of hope in dark times—a timeless antidote to despair. There’s an E Street Band vibe to the chorus—maybe once you drive past the darkness on the edge of town, you’ll see the light. You see the light because you keep going. Petty doesn’t believe the thrill is gone.

I remember flying out to London

I remember the feeling at the time

Out the window of the 747

Man, there was nothing, only black sky

“You Got Lucky”

Campbell planted the seeds of “You Got Lucky” with a drum loop and a synthesizer. Petty heard the demo and wrote in his familiar language of bad romance and she-done-me-wrong grievance. Tench reluctantly played Campbell’s synthesizer, afraid the band had given in to the trendy winds of ’80s synth rock. The sci-fi Western video treatment became a touchstone of early MTV. Instead of lip-syncing, Petty created a “little movie” in the desert. Petty’s experimentation inspired others. One year later, Michael Jackson’s “Thriller”—a mini horror film—debuted on MTV.

You better watch what you say

You better watch what you do to me

Don’t get carried away

Girl, if you can do better than me

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Solomon N’Jie/Getty Images