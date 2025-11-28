3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums From 1975 That Prove the 70s Were the Best Decade for Music

So many legendary classic rock albums came out in the 70s, particularly the year 1975. Personally, I think the following three records from that year prove that the 1970s were the best years for music. Let’s revisit a few classics, shall we?

Videos by American Songwriter

‘Born To Run’ by Bruce Springsteen

While rock and roll audiophiles tend to prefer the DIY vibe of Nebraska, Born To Run was the pop-rock album that really put Bruce Springsteen on the map. His intention was to create an album that had mainstream and commercial appeal, and he certainly succeeded with that. Born To Run was a No. 3 Billboard 200 hit in 1975. And it gave us some of Springsteen’s best songs, from “Thunder Road” to “Born To Run”. It’s one of those records you just wish were longer. It’s just that good.

‘Fleetwood Mac’ by Fleetwood Mac

While the 1977 album Rumours would follow this album and snatch up all the attention, there’s still something beautiful about Fleetwood Mac’s second eponymous album. You can tell that a switch was happening, a path-taking that would lead to the band’s finest work. I’d say that the addition of Lindsey Buckingham on guitar and Stevie Nicks as a singer, following the departure of Bob Welch, was the change that set the band on course for success. This soft rock album with a touch of folk boasts some really memorable songs, from “Rhiannon” to “Landslide” to “I’m So Afraid”.

‘Blood On The Tracks’ by Bob Dylan

I couldn’t leave out a Bob Dylan release on this list. And Blood On The Tracks is certainly one of the most legendary classic rock albums to come out of the year 1975. This folk rock classic, like many of Bob Dylan’s works, got mixed reviews when it was first released. But, in retrospect, it has been hailed as one of his greatest albums. Still, Blood On The Tracks was far from a flop when it first dropped. It topped the Billboard 200 and made it to No. 4 on the UK Albums chart. And without it, we wouldn’t have gems like “Tangled Up In Blue” or “You’re Gonna Make Me Lonesome When You Go”.

Photo by Jay Dickman/CORBIS/Corbis via Getty Images