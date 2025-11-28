Nikki Sixx Applauds Vince Neil’s Courageous Return to the Stage After Stroke

In 2024, Mötley Crüe prepared to take over Las Vegas with a new residency. Excited to return to Sin City, the band prepared for the concerts. But tragedy struck when Vince Neil suffered a serious stroke. Having to navigate the incident, Mötley Crüe decided to postpone the residency. And now, looking back at that time and how far Neil came from that moment, Nikki Sixx praised the singer for never losing hope.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Sixx admitted there were moments of doubt in the beginning. “There was doubt. We didn’t know if he was going to recover from this. I know he had fear, but he put the time in, and there’s a lot you can do.”

Not wanting the stroke to be the reason he ended his career on stage, Neil remained focused on his recovery. Continuously working to get healthy, Sixx and the rest of the band were shocked by how quickly he recovered. Although Neil still needed to keep his health a priority, Sixx said, “It was something that could have meant he’d never get on stage again. So the fact that he did get back up there… I’m proud of him.”

Nikki Sixx Promises “Your Health Is Everything”

Knowing how important support was for Neil’s recovery, Sixx and the rest of Mötley Crüe remained by his side. “A lot of people, when things go wrong in their life, either get written off, or they can’t survive it. We were there the whole time, encouraging him, and he focused on doctors and his health.”

That support went far beyond the hospital as Sixx added, “We spent a lot of time in rehearsal to give him the opportunity to strengthen his voice, and it just sounded so good. It felt good.”

With the stroke serving as a wake-up call for Sixx and the rest of the band, the musician used the moment to urge fans to take their health seriously. “Your health is everything. I don’t care how big your band is, how big of a star you are, or how wealthy you tell people you are. If you don’t have your health, you’ve really got nothing.”

Neil’s comeback stands as more than a victory for the band – it’s a testament to resilience. And as the lights rise again on Mötley Crüe, the group moves forward with a deeper bond and a clearer understanding of what truly matters.

(Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)