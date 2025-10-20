3 Legendary Classic Rock Albums That Hit No. 1 in the Late 1960s

If you think about the 1960s, the decade almost seems like a lifetime in and of itself. So much took place in the era—there was so much promise and hope for change. But then again, there was also a great deal of tragedy and loss. It was a tumultuous decade with as many highs as there were lows. And all the while, the music, especially classic rock, reigned supreme.

But the thing about the 60s is that the latter half of the decade is markedly different than the first half. The late 60s were much more vibrant, especially when it comes to rock records. Here below, we wanted to highlight three albums that helped to shape the future of rock music. Indeed, these are three classic rock albums from the late 60s that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200.

‘Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band’ by The Beatles (1967)

If you look at the Billboard charts from the 1960s, The Beatles are all over them. Billboard might as well have had two separate charts—one for the former Fab Four and one for the rest of the bands trying to catch up. And perhaps the band’s most famous (if not best) record from the decade is their lush 1967 LP, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, which hit the top spot that year and stayed there for a whopping 15 weeks. The LP included classic tunes like “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” and “With a Little Help from My Friends”.

‘Electric Ladyland’ by Jimi Hendrix (1968)

While The Beatles are likely the greatest rock band of all time, both for their musicianship and their chemistry, it’s also recognized that Seattle-born guitarist Jimi Hendrix is the greatest electric guitar player ever. And that prowess was on full display in 1968 with the release of his seminal LP, Electric Ladyland, which hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 in 1968 and stayed atop the vaunted chart for two weeks in a row. A veritable Hendrix greatest hits LP, the album included songs like “All Along the Watchtower” and “Voodoo Child (Slight Return)”.

‘Green River’ by Creedence Clearwater Revival (1969)

As the 1960s were melting away and making way for the 1970s, the California-born classic rock group Creedence Clearwater Revival began to make a name for themselves and in 1969, the band’s rugged LP, Green River, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and stuck around there for an entire month. Featuring lead vocalist John Fogerty’s signature swagger and songs like “Bad Moon Rising”, the album remains a classic even today.

