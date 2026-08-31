3 Legendary Rock Side Projects That Deserve Way More Attention

Even artists need a break from their main gig every once in a while. Though they are always being creative, success brings expectations. The only way to break from the demands of superstardom is to check out of it for a while. That was the result of the three legendary rock side projects below. These supergroups and alter egos allowed famous musicians to try something new.

[RELATED: 3 HOF Rockers From the 1990s Whose First Bands Never Got Famous]

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Them Crooked Vultures

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Them Crooked Vultures combined the talents of Josh Homme, John Paul Jones, and Dave Grohl. This array of talent brought together rock legends from different sub-genres to create a sound greater than the sum of its parts.

Jones proved Led Zeppelin’s place in the history of hard rock by lending his talents to this supergroup. Grohl and Homme continued to build their legacy in that subgenre of rock. All in all, this group will appease fans of each of these musicians. It might even bring in a new listenership, adding diversity to their discography.

Blind Faith

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Blind Faith weren’t together for very long at all, but they left some stunning music in their wake. Consisting of Steve Winwood, Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker, and Ric Grech, this band was a unique blend of sounds, drawing inspiration from everything from jazz to folk. Though just a momentary stop-off in the lives of each of these legends, Blind Faith is worthy of a revisit.

Their signature song, “Can’t Find My Way Home”, is a testament to the combined strengths of this outfit. Each member is operating at peak levels here. This band eventually dissolved due to creative differences. Their brief stint is a testament to what can happen when legends team up, both good and bad.

Tin Machine

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As David Bowie’s career mounted to new heights in the late 1980s, he sought an escape in the form of the band Tin Machine. This outfit, consisting of Bowie, Reeves Gabrels, and Tony Fox, was a much-needed division for Bowie and the sound he earned his name on.

Bowie stripped things down to their core with Tin Machine, dropping a lot of his theatrics for grounded rock tones. It was a far cry from the pop crossover material that made him an unlikely hitmaker in the 1980s. He gave up the reins for a bit and earned a beautiful side project that scratched his itch to escape the limelight.

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