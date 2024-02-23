Justin Timberlake Cancels London Show After ”Battling” Illness

With hit songs like “Cry Me a River”, “Rock Your Body”, and “SexyBack”, Justin Timberlake not only sold over 88 million albums but also gained the name “Prince of Pop.” Once starring on Disney’s Mickey Mouse Club with stars like Ryan Gosling, Britney Spears, and Christina Aguilera, the singer eventually broke into the music industry with the famous boyband *NSYNC. With Timberlake exploring a solo career, he released five studio albums, with his sixth, Everything I Thought It Was, releasing in March. Currently promoting his newest album, the singer recently canceled a London show due to an illness.

Although fans will have to wait until March 15, to get their hands on Timberlake’s newest album, he shared two singles from the album. The first single, “Selfish”, gained high praise from fans and even debuted in the top 20 on Billboard Hot 100. His second, “Drown”, also received high marks from fans. But as mentioned above, the singer was slated to perform at the Roundhouse in Camden, with some hoping to hear his new singles. Sadly, Timberlake shared a video on social media, detailing how he had to cancel the show.

Oh no Justin Timberlake is sick and has to cancel Roundhouse show. Sending prayers up that he’s back to fighting shape soon! 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/DmHugVyq1J — DéJà Clift (@DeJa_Clift) February 22, 2024

Justin Timberlake “Gutted” About Missing Show

In the video, Timberlake addressed fans, explaining, “This is an unfortunate video to have to send out, but I’m sure you can tell from the sound of things that I am not going to be able to make it to the show on Friday, which I’m gutted about.” The singer expressed his sadness about making the decision given how excited he was to perform. He added, “As you may or may not know, I’ve been battling some kind of bug. And I thought it was getting better but it just took a turn for the worse.”

While Timberlake promised to make it up to his London fans, he admitted to feeling “terrible.” He concluded, “I hope none of you get this flu.”

Besides canceling his show, Timberlake is also preparing for his upcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Kicking off in April, the tour will run all the way until December. With numerous shows ahead of him and a new album set to release, it appears that staying healthy is a top priority for the star.

(Photo by Unique Nicole/WireImage)