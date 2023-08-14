Limp Bizkit Plays Largest UK Headlining Show of Their Career

Iconic rap rock band Limp Bizkit played their largest headlining show in the UK ever over the weekend. The gig occurred at Gunnersbury Park in London. Other acts who performed at the show include Pendulum and KennyHoopla.

Throughout their performance, Limp Bizkit played several of their own hits, including “Nookie,” and “Show Me What You Got.” The 14-song set also included some covers such as George Michael’s “Faith” and “Behind Blue Eyes” by The Who.

Limp Bizkit is made up of singer Fred Durst, guitarist Wes Borland, bassist Sam Rivers, drummer John Otto, and DJ Lethal. The band’s most recent album, Still Sucks, was released on October 31, 2021, and received a mostly positive reception from critics.

While a guest on a recent episode of the podcast Club Random with Bill Maher, Durst explained that he didn’t enjoy the idea of the music of Limp Bizkit being thought of as “jock rock.” “I was bullied my whole life. Tortured, bullied … I was really this peon kid in my city, at school,” Durst said, as transcribed by Metal Hammer.

“And ultimately the vehicle I used to put behind Limp Bizkit was, ‘Oh, man, I’ll use this microphone to fight these guys back!’ But the irony was, the bullies that tortured me were dressing like me in the audience. So this massive art project turned into the most ironic thing … and here I am 25 years later going, ‘Wow, this is unbelievable!'” Durst continued. “People call [Limp Bizkit] ‘jock rock.’ I mean, I despise jocks. ‘Cause those were the guys beating my ass all the time.”

While the band planned a European tour for 2022, it had to be canceled due to Fred Durst’s health. “For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, LimpBizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 UK and European tour. We truly apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters, and support staff,” Durst wrote on social media at the time. “Stand by for further news.”

Check out the official setlist for Limp Bizkit’s Gunnersbury Park show.

1 .’Show Me What You Got’

2. ‘9 Teen 90 Nine’

3. ‘Hot Dog’

4. ‘My Generation’

5. ‘Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)’

6. ‘Gold Cobra’

7. ‘Dad Vibes’

8. ‘My Way’

9. ‘Take a Look Around’

10. ‘Nookie’

11. ‘Boiler’

12. ‘Behind Blue Eyes’ (The Who cover)

13. ‘Faith’ (George Michael cover)

14. ‘Break Stuff’

Photo by David Wolff – Patrick/Redferns via Getty Images